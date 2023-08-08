David Cordray, 84

David Nelson Cordray “McCauley”, age 84, of Cynthiana, passed away on Saturday, August 5, 2023, at his residence. He was born February 2, 1939, in Harrison County to Thomas Jackson and Nora Josephine Cordray McCauley.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by five brothers, Stanley, Bobby, Jim, Buddy and Donnie; four sisters, Mackey Faye, Evelyn, Phyllis and Bonnie Ruth and a granddaughter, Leslie Cummins.
David was a long-time member of Salem Church of Christ. Most recently a member of Milford Christian Church, he was also a member of the Cynthiana Elks Lodge #438 for 39 years. He worked at Kawneer, Blake and Johnson for 25 years along with Cleveland Twist and Drill and enjoyed farming. He enjoyed reading the Lexington Herald Leader and working on family history, he spent time at the library and visiting cemeteries. He also very much enjoyed his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
The family would like to thank Home Health and The Bluegrass Care Navigators for the care they had given him, also his neighbors, family and friends for the love and support during his illness and to Ware Funeral Home.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Peggy Ann Taylor Cordray; two sons, David Thomas Cordray, Richard Nelson Cordray; two daughters, Linda (Dale) Carol Cordray, Amy (Harold) Jo Cordray Sidle; a sister-in-law, Delores Moore; six grandchildren, Amy Renee (Andrew) Tate, Michael Lynn (Stephanie) Thomas, Lauren Elizabeth Cordray, Samantha Jane Cordray, Amber Jo (David) McFadden, Harold Allen Sidle Jr., and we are so blessed to have 16 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, August 11, 2023 at 11 a.m. with visitation on Thursday, August 10, 2023 from 5-8 p.m. with Elks service at 8 p.m. Burial will be in Salem Cemetery. Pallbearers are Bobby Gene Cordray, Jason Florence, Stephen Staggs, Nathan Brooks, Craig Ritchie and C.J. Ritchie. Honorary Pallbearers are Matt Moore, Steve Moore, David Faulkner, Marty Clough, Jimmy Wilson, Chester McCauley, Richard Overman and John Grayson. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to any of the following, Bluegrass Care Navigators, 1317 US Hwy 62 E. Cynthiana, KY 41031, Salem Church of Christ, 4896 Salem Pike Cynthiana, KY 41031, Milford Christian Church, 7089 Neave Milford Rd. Brooksville, KY 41004. View and sign the guestbook at www.warefuneralhome.com.
