On Tuesday, May 9, 2023, David “Coondog” Marion Stewart of Sharpsburg, Ky, was called home at the age of 68. His love and devotion to his family were evident during his hard-fought battle with cancer. He is survived by his beloved wife of 38 years, Debbie Stewart (Terrell), his children Kenneth Barnett, Trish Stewart, Sarah Criswell, Conner Stewart, Marissa Stewart and Angel Stewart; and his grandchildren, Eleanor and Nolan Stewart, Kenley and Abby Barnett and Grayson Criswell; and sisters, Inas Meadows, Ginny Williams and Libby McIntosh. He was preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth “Radio” Stewart, and Mary Stewart (Carl); sister Fuzzy Goldy, and brother Daryl Stewart.
David was honest, kind and hard working. He was a lifelong farmer and talented carpenter. No matter how difficult his work was, he looked forward to getting up and getting the job done. He believed any job worth doing, was worth doing well. He was admired by his friends for many reasons, including his success in breeding and training prize-winning coondogs. He could be turned to in times of trouble and in times of joy. He was good at making us laugh at ourselves. He taught us so much. We learned to appreciate the great outdoors and be grateful for what we could reap from the earth. He made sure we understood that we should treat everyone fairly no matter how different they are from us. He reminded us that it’s important to enjoy life and each other. In that spirit, we ask that you take time to remember the good times you had with him. Know that you will meet again at heaven’s gate.
Arrangements under the direct care of Coffman Funeral Home & Crematory.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.