Christine Baker Philpot, 80, wife of Raymond Philpot, went to be with Jesus on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, with all her family by her side in Lexington, KY. She was born in Corbin, KY, on April 5, 1943, to the late Alexander and Mary Storms Baker. Christine attended Campbell County High School and on Feb. 4, 1961, she married Raymond. For the next 62 years, they built a wonderful life together full of faith and love for family.
Christine worked for a family owned and operated grocery store called “Ray’s Market” for several years, then went on to work at Farmer’s National Bank for 28 years. After retiring from the bank, she worked as a city clerk for the City of Berry for 10 years.
Christine was a devoted wife and mother. She formed a Christian gospel group “The Joyful Messengers,” along with her husband Ray, Wilma Sissom, Ima Mullins and Bessie Lyons, and together they performed in many churches in state and out of state. She was a member of the Family Worship Center and a devout Christian. She always loved spreading the word of Jesus.
Christine is survived by her loving husband, Raymond Philpot of Berry, KY; her sons, Kenny (Linda) Philpot and Chris (Annette) Philpot, both of Berry, KY; her daughter Sherri (Wilson) Casey of Cynthiana, KY; two sisters: Wilma Sissom of Alexandria, KY, and Ima Mullins of Ft. Thomas, KY; two brothers James E. Baker of Ft. Thomas, KY, and Larry Baker of Alexandria, KY; eight grandchildren: Kyle Philpot, Drew (Morgan) Philpot, Caleb (Katlynn) Philpot, Madison (Jordan) Waits, Bobby Breidhaupt, Alexa (Mason) Haywood, Lauren (Adam) Hill and Barrett Philpot; and 12 great-grandchildren: Bryson, Scarlett, Bennett, Story, Violet, Leah, Emmett, Mac, Elias, Aiden, Adalyn, and one expected in the fall of 2023.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Hascol Baker and two sisters, Claire Baker and Joanne Heiert.
