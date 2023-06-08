Carter “Precious” Jayce Harney, 3 months old, passed away Friday, May 19, 2023, at Harrison Memorial Hospital in Cynthiana.
He was born at Harrison Memorial Hospital on Feb. 7, 2023, to Nicholas Allen Harney and Autumn Lynn Colemire. “Precious” was preceded in death by paternal grandparents, Richard and Krystal Harney; maternal great-grandfather, Jeffrey Cole; and a great aunt, Kimberly Day.
Besides his parents, “Precious” is survived by two brothers, Brayden and Parker Harney; maternal grandparents, Lynn and Jessica Colemire; great-grandmother, Brenda Cole; two aunts, Danielle (Jarrod) Bartlett, Savanna Colemire; and four uncles, Dakota Colemire, Christian Colemire, Jonathan Sumpter, Austin (Bri) Sumpter.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date, at the convenience of the family.
