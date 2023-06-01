Brandon Joe Milner, 40, father of Madison Jo Milner and son of Joe and Tammy Milner Traylor, passed away on Sunday, May 14, 2023. He was born on April 2, 1983, in Cynthiana, KY.
In addition to his daughter and parents, he is survived by his maternal grandmother Betty Milner; his brother Greg (Mandy) Traylor; his aunts and uncles: Tina and Scotty Milner, Rujeania and Rodney Milner, and Rita Jones; his two nephews: Boston and Jackson Traylor; several cousins; and a host of extended family and friends.
Brandon was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather Bill Milner; his paternal grandparents: Howard and Jean Traylor; and his great grandmother Jenny Garrett.
Brandon graduated from Harrison County High School in 2001. He was self-employed for many years, always willing to help anyone in need.
Brandon was a great friend to many, and he lived life to the fullest. He loved his family dearly, especially his daughter Madison and his Papaw Bill, but none more than his mommy. He was and always will be a “Mommy’s boy.”
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. on Friday, May 19, 2023, at Woodhead Funeral Home, Berry, with Bro. Rick Bullard officiating. Serving as pallbearers were Rodney Milner, Scotty Milner, Greg Traylor, Josh Milner, Andrew Milner, and Austin Milner. Interment was in the Pythian Grove Cemetery, Berry. Memorials are suggested to the charity of one’s choice.
