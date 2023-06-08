Bettye Ruth Northcutt, 66, of Cynthiana, passed away Monday, May 29, 2023, at her home in Cynthiana, KY. She was born in Harrison County on April 23, 1957, to the late Frankie Glenn and Glenna Faye Franklin Perraut. Besides her parents, Bettye was preceded in death by a husband, Clarence Allen Dampier; two brothers, Buddy Perraut and Michael Tod Perraut; and a stepmother, Betty Rose Perraut.
Bettye was a member of the Humane Society, she liked to read, talk, cook and eat. She loved hummingbirds, enjoyed camping and spending time with her family and their kids. Bettye never met a stranger; she was a friend to everyone.
She is survived by her husband, Gary Northcutt; two daughters, Michelle (Joe) Davis Mineer, Kim (Bubby) Davis Northcutt; two sisters, Mary Sue (Travis) Flora, Leigh Ann Perraut; four grandchildren, Karlee (Jared Gosney), Laila, and Brennen Mineer, and Caleb Northcutt; two great-grandchildren, Lilli and Langston Gosney; and a mother-in-law, Patsy Northcutt; three sisters-in-law, Judy (Hoyt) Burns, Rhonda (Robert) Keeney, and Jolynn Perraut; she also leaves behind many nieces and nephews throughout the Perraut, Davis, Dampier and Northcutt families.
Funeral services were conducted Monday, June 5, 2023, at Ware Funeral Home. Visitation was prior to services, also at Ware Funeral Home. Bro. Kevin Straughsbaugh will officiate services. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Ware Funeral Home, P.O. Box 610, Cynthiana, KY 41031, to help with Bettye’s services.
View and sign the guestbook at www.warefuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.