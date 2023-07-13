Ardell Combs Burden, 90, wife of the late Marion “Luke” Burden, passed away July 8, 2023, at her home in Cynthiana, Ky.
Born October 25, 1932, in Whitesburg, Kentucky to the late Will & Sally Banks Combs, she was a devoted wife, mother and homemaker and member of Elmarch United Methodist Church
Surviving are two sons, Gregory Alan (Beverly) Burden, of Winchester, and Jeffery Burden, of Louisville; a daughter-in-law, Paula Burden, of Cynthiana; three grandsons, one granddaughter and two great-granddaughters.
Also preceding her in death were a son, Marian “D.O.” Combs Burden, and 9 siblings.
Graveside services by Rev. Terry McDuffey wereheld Wednesday, July 12, in the Meditation Building of Battle Grove Cemetery with burial following on the family lot.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Elmarch United Methodist Church, 412 S. Elmarch Avenue, Cynthiana, Kentucky 41031.
Arrangements are under the direction of Drake-Whaley-McCarty Funeral Home.
Condolences may be left at www.drakefuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.