Anna Doyle, 88

Anna Sue Ralston Doyle, 88, of Cynthiana, KY, died Tuesday, August 15, 2023, at Baptist Health Hospital in Lexington. She was born in Harrison County on March 21, 1935, to the late Clyde and Tressie Middleton Ralston. She was preceded in death by her husband, Floyd Wallace Doyle, and infant son, Duane Allen Doyle.
Anna Sue was employed by Harrison Deposit Bank, where she retired after over 28 years of service in the bookkeeping department. She was a 69-year member of Union Baptist Church, where she was wed, taught Sunday School, and sang in the choir.
Survivors include two daughters, Pamela Sue Doyle, Cynthiana, and Melanie (Michael) Booth, Lexington; two grandchildren, Ryan Michael Booth and Rachel Anne Booth; and sister-in-law, Oma Doyle.
Funeral Services were held Sunday, August 20, 2023 at Ware Funeral Home, Cynthiana, led by Pastor Danny Antis. Visitation was prior. Burial will be private. Memorials may be made to Union Baptist Church, 64 Robinson Union Rd., Cynthiana, KY 41031; or The American Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601. View and sign the guestbook at www.warefuneralhome.com.
