A Sadieville woman lost control of her motorcycle and ran off the roadway near the Grant County line, on Thursday.
Elizabeth Orndorff was driving westbound when she entered a curve and lost control, running off the roadway and striking a road sign. She was thrown from the motorcycle.
Harrison County Dep. Tony Fields worked the accident and said that Orndorff was not wearing a helmet.
“She was lucky that she didn’t hit her head and suffer a really severe injury,” Dep. Fields said on Friday. “As it was, she had some bad injuries to an arm and was taken to Harrison Memorial Hospital by ambulance.”
Dep. Fields said that it was his understanding that Ms. Orndorff was later air-cared to the UK Hospital, in Lexington.
There is no word yet on her current status.
