With October just a few weeks away, it is about that time to think about ghosts, goblins, witches, skeletons and the like.
Cynthiana-Harrison County Tourism has events planned for the entire month of October that promise to entertain.
Coined as “Celebrate the Spirit(s) of Cynthiana,” it all gets started on Sept. 29-30 with a couple of events. First, on Sept. 29, there will be an Evil Queen Pageant, followed by Witches Day Out, that will be held on Sept. 30.
The next weekend, Oct. 6-7, will begin with the opening weekend of the popular Ghost Walks, usually led by either James Smith or Roger Slade, two of the owners of the Rohs Opera House, on Oct. 6.
Also on Oct. 6, the Rohs Opera House will host Solve It — The Ultimate Clue Experience.
The next day, Oct. 7, will be the opening of the Galactic Alley of Terror Haunted House.
On Oct. 13-14, there will be a couple of events. First, on Oct. 13, there will be a Skeleton Scavenger Hunt, followed by an Edgar Allan Poe-try Night, hosted at the Boyd’s Station Gallery.
On Oct. 21, Zombies Weekend will feature a Night of the Walking Dead pub crawl.
The month concludes with four events. On Oct. 26, the Rohs Opera House presents Fright by Candlelight. A Giant Pumpkin Contest weigh-in will take place at the Courthouse, on Oct. 27. On Saturday night, Oct. 28 Thriller on Main returns with what is billed as its Jack O’Lantern Spectacular. Finally, the month concludes with a special Halloween Tea, hosted by Ashford Acres Inn.
More information about the individual events mentioned above, will appear in future editions of the Cynthiana Democrat.
