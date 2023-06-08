10 years ago . . . June 7, 2013
Births announced this week are: Kamryn Rae Burns was born to Justin and Kristin Burns on April 24, 2013.
The Cynthiana-Harrison County Chamber of Commerce named Chief Ray Johnson, of the Cynthiana Police Department, as its first-ever Public Safety Award winner for 2012, at the Chamber’s annual Awards Banquet.
The Harrison County Thorobreds qualified for the 16-team State Baseball Tournament with a 1-0 win over Campbell County in the 10th Region Baseball Tournament finals, last week. Jordan Martin hurled the shutout for the Breds, who scored the game’s only run in the first inning.
25 years ago . . . June 11, 1998
Births announced this week are: Augustus Cannon Garrison was born to Mr. and Mrs. David K. Garrison on May 31, 1998.
The Harrison County Thorobreds knocked off South Laurel in the Sectional Baseball Tournament to advance to the KHSAA Final Four, to be held in Paducah. The Breds will play Pleasure Ridge Park in the first-round of the tournament and will be seeking back-to-back state championships. The Breds knocked off Covington Catholic in the first Section 3 Tournament game, 9-4. Named to the All Tournament Team were Kiley Vaughn, Will Renaker, Noochie Varner, J.B. Schmidt and Kendall Withers. Vaughn was named MVP of the sectional tournament.1
50 years ago . . . June 7, 1973
Births announced this week are: Jeromey Lewis Northcutt was born to Mr. and Mrs. Jerry Lewis Northcutt on May 29, 1973.
Rees Williams, the Jeweler, who operated a jewelry store for 30 years before selling out to Getz Jewelers 10 years ago, has decided to re-open his business. The new venture will be located at the corner of Main and Mill Streets.
American Legion Post 27 again is sponsoring the Boys State Program, which will be held on the campus of Eastern Kentucky University, in Richmond. Post commander Roy Bruce accompanied five HCHS students to the campus last week. Those participating include George Frazier, Joe Mooney, Dwight Lewis, Wesley Smith and Danny Copes.
