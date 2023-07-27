10 years ago ... July 25, 2013Births announced this week are: Brooklyn Nickole Susanne Enlow was born to John Enlow and Jennifer Van Deren on July 8, 2013. Brinlee Kate Jones was born to Donny and Leslie Jones on July 9, 2013. Kolby Samuel Jones was born to Skylar and Lindsey Jones on Feb. 8, 2013. Isabella Rosalie Alyssa Wills was born to Ashley and Michael Wills on April 29, 2013. Hadley Ann Withrow was born to Jessica Yarnell and Tyler Withrow on June 20, 2013.

Wylie Caudill recently returned from a three-week stay held at Transylvania University’s Kentucky Governor’s School For the Arts program. Caudill, a senior this year at Harrison County High School, said he wants to pursue a career in film direction and directing.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.