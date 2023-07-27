10 years ago ... July 25, 2013Births announced this week are: Brooklyn Nickole Susanne Enlow was born to John Enlow and Jennifer Van Deren on July 8, 2013. Brinlee Kate Jones was born to Donny and Leslie Jones on July 9, 2013. Kolby Samuel Jones was born to Skylar and Lindsey Jones on Feb. 8, 2013. Isabella Rosalie Alyssa Wills was born to Ashley and Michael Wills on April 29, 2013. Hadley Ann Withrow was born to Jessica Yarnell and Tyler Withrow on June 20, 2013.
Wylie Caudill recently returned from a three-week stay held at Transylvania University’s Kentucky Governor’s School For the Arts program. Caudill, a senior this year at Harrison County High School, said he wants to pursue a career in film direction and directing.
Kelsi Strawzell graduated on May 11 from Eastern Kentucky University, Summa Cum Laude, with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Graphic Design. She was an honor’s scholar, a Campus Crusade For Christ leader and a member of Alpha Lambda Delta.
25 years ago ... July 30, 1998
Births announced this week are: Crystan Nicole Ellington was born to Tina and Kevin Ellington on July 7, 1998.
The Cynthiana City Commission is pondering placing stop signs on Wilson Avenue, in an attempt to slow traffic on the residential thoroughfare. Mayor Jim Brown said he wanted every home owner on the street asked their opinion on the stop signs.
Former Harrison County Fillies soccer player, Stacey Bishop Allison has been hired as the new soccer coach for the Fillies. She replaces her father, Dr. Larry Bishop, as the head coach for the Fillies.
50 years ago ... July 26, 1973Births announced this week are: Amee Michele Massie was born to Dr. and Mrs. David M. Massie on July 22, 1973. Dwayne Allen Dixon was born to Mr. and Mrs. David Ray Dixon on July 20, 1973. Kimberly Jo Faulkner was born to Mr. and Mrs. Samuel Faulkner July 14, 1973. Charles Eric Ballard was born to Mr. and Mrs. George Ballard on July 7, 1973. Penny Shea Sadler was born to Mr. and Mrs. Billy Ray Sadler on July 11, 1973.
The Outstanding 4-H boy and girl were named at the 4-H Fair last weekend at the Fairgrounds. Receiving watches donated by the Coe Oil Service were Mike Parker and Pamela McCauley.
Nell Ann Kearns, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Thomas Kearns, was named Miss Harrison County Fair, on Saturday night. First runner-up was Leigh Ann Pulliam, daugher of Mr. and Mrs. Rufus Pulliam. Second runner-up was Gerry Lind, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Gerald Lind.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.