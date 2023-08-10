10 years ago . . .
Aug. 8, 2013
Births announced this week are: No births announced this week.
Long-time Cynthiana and Harrison County family physician, Dr. Don Stephens, passed away on Monday, Aug. 5 at the UK Hospital. Dr. Stephens, originally from Williamsburg, KY, opened his practice in Cynthiana, in 1968. He earned his undergraduate degree from UK, and his medical degree from the University of Louisville. He also was a long-time member of the Harrison County Board of Education.
Charles Allen Carson was recently named the new Harrison County Fire Department Chief. He replaces his late father, Charles Carson, who served as the HCFD chief for 31 years.
25 years ago . . .
Aug. 13, 1998
Births announced this week are: Jameson Bryan Buckler was born to David Bryan and Christin Dawn Buckler on July 15, 1998. Sydney Sky Clemons was born to Sherman and Amanda Clemons on July 2, 1998. Christian Michael Fox was born to Tanaya Fox on July 30, 1998. Mary Grace Furnish was born to Brian and Amy Jill Furnish on July 12, 1998.
Harrison County School District teachers who retired following the 1997-98 school year, were honored by the Board of Education at a reception held on Aug. 4. Those retirees included Diane Hancock, Marcia Hopkins, Rose McCauley, Barbara Snopek, Don Snopek, Jerry Dawson, Ishmael Hopkins, Sue McKee, Mary Grable and Joyce Six.
Cynthiana’s Tim Teske survived a bomb blast last week at the American Embassy, in Nairobi, Kenya. Teske, a 1977 graduate of HCHS, has been employed by the US Foreign Service for the past 15 years. The terrorist blast occurred on the third floor of the Embassy, which is where Teske usually is located. Luckily, at the time of the explosion, he was out of his office in a meeting elsewhere in the Embassy. Teske was previously assigned Chad, Africa; Cyprus, Greece; Bogota, Colombia, then Nairobi.
50 years ago . . .
Aug. 9, 1973
Births announced this week are: Bobbie Jo Smith was born to Mr. and Mrs. Robert P. Smith, on Aug. 2, 1973. Heather Colleen Horn was born to Mr. and Mrs. Edward W. Horn on Aug. 2, 1973. Laura Ann Jones was born to Mr. and Mrs. James Wendell Jones on July 31, 1973.
Sherry Lynn Copes, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Ora Thomas Copes, graduated from WKU, with honors in the College of Education, on Aug. 3. Miss Copes will teach math at the Harrison County Junior High, this fall.
Pvt. Gary Ramsey, son of Mr. and Mrs. Charles Winston Ramsey, recently enlisted in the US Marine Corps and is currently receiving 11 weeks of training at Parris Island, SC. He is a 1973 graduate of HCHS.
