10 years ago
June 27, 2013
Births announced this week are: Aldree Nicole Stone was born to Jacqueline Stone and Stacey Pergram on June 18, 2013.
Maysville’s Izzy Grayson converted a long birdie putt on the 18th hole, on Sunday, to take a one-stroke victory over Joe Henson in the Joe Mooney Invitational Golf Tournament, played Saturday and Sunday at the Cynthiana Country Club. Grayson shot a five-under par 137 to edge Henson, who has two previous men’s invitational wins. Jason Works was third in the championship flight with a 139.
Farmer’s National Bank merged with banks in Carlisle and Paris and is now known as Farmer’s Deposit Bank. The president and CEO is Brent Hoptry. The owner of the bank, along with the other banks that merged, is Jim Brown.
25 years ago
July 2, 1998
Births announced this week are: Russell Garnett Faulconer was born to Brian and Amanda Faulconer on June 12, 1998. Payton Shea Hollar was born to Robert and Sheila Hollar on June 19, 1998. Lucas Dean Pope was born to Dean and Mary Pope on June 23, 1998.
Wes Furnish won his third straight Cynthiana Country Club Men’s Invitational Golf Tournament last weekend with a two-day total of 138. He carded a four-under 68 on Saturday and found himself trailing by two shots to nine-time winner Mike Lenox. Lenox, however, ballooned to a 78 on Sunday and finished in fifth place. His son, Bart, took second place in the championship flight after edging Scott Kurtz in a sudden death playoff.
Mary Grable, with 27 years of teaching in the public schools under her belt, will now become the principal of St. Edward School, in Cynthiana. She will also teach a class or two at the local Catholic School. Mrs. Grable was also named a finalist in the Golden Apple Achiever Award, presented by Ashland Oil, Inc.
50 years ago
June 28, 1973
Births announced this week are: Samantha Sullivan Jones was born to Mr. and Mrs. Richard L. Jones, Jr. on June 2, 1973. Kevin Wayne Pulliam was born to Mr. and Mrs. Jerry Wayne Pulliam on June 25, 1973. Jennifer Lynn Ritchie was born to Mr. and Mrs. Jerry David Ritchie on June 22, 1973. Brenda Joyce3 Wasson was born to Mr. and Mrs. Jerry Wayne Wasson on June 19, 1973. Brian Keith Pugh was born to Mr. and Mrs. Keith Pugh on June 21, 1973. Nicole Dorine Spicer was born to Mr. and Mrs. Donald Wayne Spicer on June 19, 1973.
Tomi Jean Gullett, Mandy Murphy and Tallu Smith left on June 28 for a seven-week study tour of England, France and Spain,
Mike Lenox carded a second-day 64, which was eight under par, to capture his second straight Cynthiana Country Club Men’s Invitational golf tournament. Over 130 golfers competed in this year’s event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.