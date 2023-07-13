10 years ago
July 11, 2013
Births announced this week are: Maleah Grace Florence was born to Brittany Woodford and Sean Florence on May 21, 2013.
Local baker Avi Bear is diversifying his business and is now creating dog food. Avi’s Ovenart has long been a business that caters to up-scale restaurants with delectable desserts. Now, Avi Bear is producing Canine Correct, a homemade recipe that was created out of necessity as his dog Zigler, a Boarder Collie, was ill and needed nourishment. The recipe worked so well, that Avi decided to market the dog food for others.
The annual Farm Field Day was held on Tuesday, June 25, at the Agnes McDowell Farm on Russell Cave Road. The event was hosted by the Harrison County Extension Office, FSA, FFA stedents and the Soil Conservation District. The McDowell Farm is a total of 860 acres and is currently being farmed by young farmers Addison Thomson, Chad Whitaker, Kevin Farrell, Lucas Myer, Megan Baxter and Jarod Walker.
25 years ago
July 16, 1998
Births announced this week are: Evan Grant Akers was born to William and Stephanie Akers on July 9, 1998. Reese Alan Asher was born to David and Julie Asher on June 19, 1998. Addison Rice Doyle was born to Brian and Natalie Doyle on July 8, 1998. Callie Marie May was born to Rick and Christal May on July 6, 1998. Chase Tyler Powers was born to Terry and Angel Powers on June 29, 1998. Jesse Lane Teegarden was born to Jeff and Lori Teegarden on July 2, 1998
Dr. Roy Woodward, Harrison County Superintendent of Schools, has received a kidney, via transplant, and is recuperating. The surgery took place at Ohio State University. While he recuperates, assistant superintendent Fred Herrington will be in charge.
Marsha Bordas notched her fifth career Burley Belles Women’s Golf Tournament victory last weekend at the Cynthiana Country Club. Her previous wins came in 1973, 1977, 1981, and last year, 1997. She carded 71-72-143 for the 36-hole tournament, good enough to edge second-place finisher Sandy Martin by one stroke. Laurie Goodlett finished third.
50 years ago
July 12, 1973
Births announced this week are: Harriet Elizabeth Gray was born to Mr. and Mrs. Fred Gray on July 5, 1973. Nicole Rae Toomey was born to Mr. and Mrs. Morris Wayne Toomey on July 4, 1973. Jame Lynn Sowder was born to Mr. and Mrs. Garly L. Sowder on July 4, 1973. Christopher Kearns O’Shea and John Thomas O’Shea, twin sons, were born to Mr. and Mrs. Phillip W. O’Shea on July 2, 1973.
Miss Lynn Tussey, 17, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Dennis Tussey, was named Miss Harrison RECC at its annual meeting last weekend. A total of 13 young ladies from the Harrison RECC service area participated in the contest. First runner-up was Janine Courts.
The Cynthiana Rotary Club installed its new officers at its meeting last week. Those officers include president Dr. Charles Bennett, vice-president Dr. Martin L. Carr, secretary-treasurer J. Larry Douglass and sergeant-at-arms John N. Juett. Directors for the Rotary Club include Henry Brinker, Loren Case,, James Gray and Bill Doan. Harold Poindexter is the club’s advisory director.
