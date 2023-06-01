10 years ago . . . May 30, 2013
No births announced this week.
Harrison County pitcher Jordan Martin hurled a perfect game, striking out 13, in the Breds 2-0 win over Nicholas County in the 38th District Championship game.
The Harrison County Fiscal Court agreed to sign another contract with the Bourbon County Detention Center to house Harrison County inmates. The contract calls for the fiscal court to be charged $33 per day, per inmate.
The Harrison County Fillies had their softball season come to an end, following a regional tournament loss to Montgomery County. The Fillies ended the season with 24-11 record, following the 7-3 loss to the Lady Indians.
25 years ago . . . June 4, 1998
Births announced this week are: Rachel Anne Fuller was born to Donald R. and Rhonda L. Fuller on May 14, 1998. Taylor Elizabeth Jennings was born to Edward and Janet Jennings on May 7, 1998. Emma Mikaylea Joe Lemons was born to Ethan and Stacy Lemons on April 30, 1998. Macy Lucille Martin was born to R.H. and Debbie Martin II on May 19, 1998. Jesse Ray Moore was born to Mr. and Mrs. Jackie Wayne Moore, Jr. on May 22, 1998. Macey Lena Olinger was born to Brandy Jett and William “Josh” Olinger on May 22, 1998. Savannah Paige Sagesar was born to David and Darlene Sageser on May 21, 1998. Ashley Ruth Simpson was born to Elizabeth and Jon Simpson on May 20, 1998. Tori Madison Watkins was born to Diana and Jimmy Watkins on May 12, 1998.
The Harrison County Thorobreds knocked off Campbell County in the championship game of the 10th Region Tournament to advance to the Sectional Round where they will take on Covington Catholic. The Breds trailed 7-0 early, but scored 12 straight runs to take a lead they would not relinquish. Harrison County eventually won, 12-11, as the Camels tallied four times in the top of the 7th inning.
HCMS principal Kelly Middleton has resigned his position here to take the Assistant Superintendent’s position at Mason County. He served as the principal at HCMS for three years.
50 years ago . . . May 31, 1973
Births announced this week are: Kathleen Ann Crick was born to Mr. and Mrs. Robert Worth Crick on May 25, 1973. Scotty Wayne Lemons was born to Mr. and Mrs. Larry Wayne Lemons on May 18, 1973. Mary Elizabeth Cox was born to Mr. and Mrs. Louis B. Cox on May 17, 1973. Christy Ann Dailey was born to Mr. and Mrs. Frazier Dailey, Jr. on May 22, 1973. Crystal Michelle Hunt was born to Mr. and Mrs. Billy H. Hunt on May 26, 1973. Billy Todd Whitaker was born to Mr. and Mrs. Billie Gene Whitaker on May 23, 1973. Tanya Faye Lenox was born to Mr. and Mrs. Charles Lenox on April 24, 1973. Lisa Carol King was born to Mr. and Mrs. James King on May 24, 1973. David Anthony Mineer was born to Mr. and Mrs. Joe Mineer on May 21, 1973.
Judge William Boswell, executive vice-president on the Farmers National Bank announced his retirement, effective July 1 of this year. He has been employed at the bank since 1954, after serving as county judge for Harrison County for nine years. Mr. Boswell will be replaced by cashier John Stewart.
HCHS track star Vanessa Hawkins set a new state record in the discus, at the State Track Meet held last weekend. Her winning throw bettered the old mark by three inches, and was measured at 119 feet, 8 3/4 inches.
