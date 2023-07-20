10 years ago . . .
July 18, 2013
Births announced this week are: Keith Lee Jones Thompson Prather was born to Steven and Belinda Prather on July 5, 2013. Brantley Clifford Slucher was born to Jakob and Jenny Slucher on May 20, 2013.
Allison Wade was crowned Miss Harrison County Fair 2013 during last Tuesday’s pageant. First runner-up was Madison Fraley. Second runner-up and Miss Congeniality was Macy Gasser. Miss Teen Harrison County was Chandlyr Puckett. Miss Pre-Teen was Victoria Gasser. Miss Junior Pre-Teen was Alexis Wright.
Three Harrison Countians were named to the Dean’s List for the Spring 2013 semester. They include Megan Nicole Perrin of Berry, a senior Public Relations major; Jeff Alan Seivers of Cynthiana, a senior Homeland Security major and Michael Spencer Stone of Cynthiana, a senior majoring in Music,
25 years ago . . .
July 23.1998
Births announced this week are: Brittany Michelle Barker was born to Jackie Prather and Kenneth Barker II on July 11, 1998. Harper Grace Dawahare was born to John and Linda Dawahare on July 8, 1998.
Kaitlyn Ann Ewalt was born to Robert (Goose) Ewalt and Kathryn Ewalt on June 29, 1998. Colby Palmer McKee was born to Jim and Sherri Beth McKee on June 30, 1998.
Amanda Wiggins, daughter of Earl and Angie Wiggins, received a $500 scholarship award from the Harrison County Alumni Association, during its recent banquet.
Two Harrison County Thorobred baseball players recently signed letters-of-intent to play college baseball, after standout careers for the Breds. Will Renaker, son of Buddy and Eva Renaker has opted to play collegiately at the University of Charleston, in West Virginia. Teammate Brady McNeese, son of Barry and Connie McNeese, will play his college ball at Northern Kentucky University.
50 years ago . . .
July 19, 1973
Births announced this week are: Steven Wheeler Houston was born to Mr. and Mrs. Stanley A. Houston on July 2, 1973. David Michael Moore was born to Mr. and Mrs. Darrell Houston Moore on July 6, 1973. Rhonda Gail Latimer was born to Mr. and Mrs. William E. Latimer on July 13, 1973. Timothy Dwaine Miller was born to Mr. and Mrs. Carl Dwaine Miller on July 9, 1973. Virgil Mathew Fugate was born to Mr. and Mrs. Virgil A. Fugate on July 11, 1973.
Two new movies will be on the silver screen this coming week. At the Rohs Downtown Cinema, Gene Hackman will star in The Poseidon Adventure. At the Midway Drive-in, Roddy McDowell and Claude Akins star in Battle For the Planet of the Apes.
Cynthiana’s Marsha Bird, daughter of Cynthiana Country Club professional Judge Bird, birdied the last three holes to come-from-behind to edge Anne Combs by one shot, to win her first-ever Burley Belles Championship.
