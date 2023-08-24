10 years ago . . .
Aug. 22, 2013
Births announced this week are: Isabella Nicole Preston was born to Leslie Preston and Anthony Bills on July 15, 2013.
Kathy Kearns has announced her plans to retire from her position as Harrison County Circuit Clerk. She has worked in the clerk’s office for 31 years, beginning when her father, John William Kearns, was still in office as the circuit clerk.
After her father retired, she continued as a deputy clerk under Wanda Marsh. She was appointed to fill Marsh’s position, upon her retirement, then won a term on her own.
Local attorney Heather Fryman has filed paperwork with the Kentucky Registry of Elections to run for Family Court Judge, in the 2014 election cycle, representing the 18th Judicial Circuit. That circuit includes Harrison, Pendleton, Robertson and Nicholas counties.
25 years ago . . .
Aug. 27, 1998
Births announced this week are: Mariah Cheyann Aubrey was born to Jennifer Lynn Aubrey on Aug. 17, 1998. Taryn Leigh Czarnecki was born to David Lee and Tara Michelle Czarnecki on Aug. 13, 1998. Kurtlin Lee Giles was born to Bill Allen
Giles and Sarah Marie Doan on Aug. 20, 1998.
Brooklyn Faith Furnish was born to J.T. and Kristy Furnish on Aug. 5, 1998.
Camden Marshall Hausberger was born to Martin Clay and Angela Hausberger on Aug. 6, 1998.
Casey Layne Holbrook was born to John and Diane Holbrook on Aug. 18, 1998.
Shelby Dawn May was born to Scott and Amanda May on July 22, 1998.
Michael Ray Mattox was born to Mitch and Angie Mattos on Aug. 11, 1998.
Justin Hunter Nichols was born to Mike and Stacy Nichols on Aug. 10, 1998.
James Tyler Pike was born to Al and Bethany Pike on Aug. 17, 1998.
Anna Kathryn Samonds was born to John Samonds and Katie McKee on Aug. 5, 1998.
The Harrison County Thorobreds golf team won their 67th straight home match last week, defeating Lexington Catholic and Montgomery County. The last time Harrison County lost a home match was in 1990. In that win against Catholic and Montgomery County, the Breds fired a four-player team total of 145.
Catholic finished with a 159 and Montgomery County had 162. Jon Henson fired a three-under 33 to lead the way in the nine-hole match. His brother, Joe, came in with a 35, Trent Harris finished with 38 and Hunter Furnish carded a 39.
Under the direction of Bob Gregg, the Harrison County High School marching band came home with lots of hardware from the Kentucky State Fair Marching Band Competition.
The Marching Thorobreds were named the Class 3A champions, as well as Grand Champions for the entire competition. They also claimed the Governor’s Cup and State Flag, and was voted as having the best color guard in the competition.
50 years ago . . .
Aug. 23, 1973
Births announced this week are: Deborah Marie Phillips was born to Mr. and Mrs. John E. Phillips, Jr. on Aug. 16, 1973. Robert Wayne Browning was born to Mr. and Mrs. Charles E. Browning on Aug. 10, 1973. Tina Krista Teegarden was born to Mr. and Mrs. Bill Teegarden on Aug. 15, 1973. Howard T. Welch III was born to Mr. and Mrs. Howard T. Welch, Jr. on Aug. 15, 1973.
For the second straight year, and third year overall, Rita Wade is the Grand Champion of 4-H Food Preservation at the Kentucky State Fair.
She is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Wade.
Marvin and Mark Stevie Wiley, along with Laura LeBus won their respective divisions in the Cynthiana Country Club’s Youth Golf Tournament, held last week at the CCC. Marvin shot a 36-hole total of 158 to win the boy’s 14-16 year old division.
Mark Stevie won the 18-hole 10-13 age group with a score of 97. Miss LeBus won the girl’s division, with Pooka Sing finishing second. A total of 25 youth golfers participated in the tournament.
