10 years ago . . . Aug. 1, 2013Births announced this week are: Hope Elayne Davis was born Russell and Emily Arnold Davis on June 22, 2013,

Jason Works and Jake Jenkins won The Jungle Golf Tournament, held last weekend at the Cynthiana Country Club. The 36-hole member-guest tournament included four different formats for each of the four nine-hole rounds. Their two-day total of 144 easily outdistanced second place finishers Joseph Ammerman and Rus Whalen, who finished with 151.

