10 years ago . . . Aug. 1, 2013Births announced this week are: Hope Elayne Davis was born Russell and Emily Arnold Davis on June 22, 2013,
Jason Works and Jake Jenkins won The Jungle Golf Tournament, held last weekend at the Cynthiana Country Club. The 36-hole member-guest tournament included four different formats for each of the four nine-hole rounds. Their two-day total of 144 easily outdistanced second place finishers Joseph Ammerman and Rus Whalen, who finished with 151.
A contempt hearing was scheduled in Harrison Circuit Court for Kay Brown, estranged wife of former mayor and local businessman Jim Brown. She will be imprisoned and held in contempt if she fails to return several items of property from the Jim Brown Estate, that she allegedly took, by the Aug. 26 contempt hearing.
25 years ago . . . Aug. 6, 1998Births announced this week are: Summer Adelle Hill was born to Mark Dewayne and Melissa Jayne Hill on July 30, 1998. Izsac Douglas Jacobs was born to Regina C. Jones and Michael D. Jacons on July 30, 1998. McKenna Ashley Jett was born to Douglas R. and Tanya Jett on July 23, 1998. Raven Evalena Lemons was born to Joun and Cynthia Lemons on July 21, 1998. Austin Drake Markel was born to Jeff Markel and Tracy Thornsburg on July 20, 1998. Shelby Dawn May was born to Mr. and Mrs. Scott May on July 22, 1998. Caleb Daniel Purcell was born to Daniel Bradley and Jatgue Purcell on July 21, 1998. Cierra Nacole Lois Richie was born to Wayne and Melissa Richie on July 24, 1998.
Melinda Clyde brought home six medals in a variety of swimming competitions at the Bluegrass State Games. Her six medals were the second-most earned by any individual in the BSG. Other locals males and females to bring home medals from the Bluegrass State Games includes Patti Clapp, John Hicks, Amanda Linville and her father, Mark, Ronald Steeves, Randy Arnold, Michael Moore, Jerry Redden and Rebecca Gossett.
US Senator Mitch McConnell recently appointed Janssen David Wilhoite as an intern in his Washington DC office. Willhoit is a junior at UK and will be a legislative and administrative intern for the Senator. When his internship ends, Willhoite will return to complete his undergraduate studies at UK, then will attend law school. He is the son of Patricia Barlow and Donnie Willhoit.
50 years ago . . . Aug. 2, 1973Births announced this week are: Maria Lyne Kuster was born to Mr. and Mrs. Dewey Kuster III on July 26, 1973. Theresa Marie McIntosh was born to Warrant Officer and Mrs. Michael H. McIntosh on July 20, 1973. Christopher Michael Jones was born to Mr. and Mrs. Michael A. Jones on July 14, 1973. Brandon Layne Wells was born to Mr. and Mrs. Wayne Wells on July 23, 1973.
Nat Reed and Kevin Kearns both belted two-run homers as the Harrison County Little League All Stars knocked off the Morehead All Stars, 9-2, in Lexington. Reed pitched the final two and two-thirds innings, giving up no runs and striking out seven batters.
New Farm Bureau officers and directors were named recently. They include, Mrs. Harold Duckworth, Jessie Wood, Paul McCauley, John Thomas Dawson, Bobby VanHook, Cleo Calhoun, Charles Snapp and Henry D. Marsh.
