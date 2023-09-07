10 years ago . . .
Sept. 5, 2013
There were no birth announcements this week.
The Harrison County Thorobreds football team improved their record to 2-0 with a 34-24 win over Gallatin County in the Commonwealth Counseling Bowl, at Grant County High School. The Breds racked up 453 total yards in the win, including 216 yards rushing and 237 yards through the air. QB Robbie Stroub connected on 13 of 17 passesincluding four aerials that resulted in TD passes. The Breds nearly had two 100-yard rushers in the contest. Justin Hunter picked up 110 yards on the ground and Zach Mastin finished with 95 yards rushing. Both running backs toted the pigskin 15 times.
At the Kentucky State Fair, several local FFA members came home with outstanding finishes in several categories. One of them was the Small Engine Repair team from HCHS. Justin Barnes, Chance Beverly, Austin Bradford and Jordan Allison took second place and each member of the team received $5,000 scholarships.
25 years ago . . .
Sept. 10, 1998
Births announced this week are: Kutter Blake Anness was born to Travis and Brandy Anness on Sept. 1, 1998. Olivia Grace Moore was born to Dwayne and Kim Moore II on Aug. 14, 1998. Brennen Michaela-Jane Pattrson was born to David Michael and Stacy Marshall Patterson on July 1, 1998. J. Lane Sadler was born to Jeffery and Laura Sadler on Aug. 25, 1998. Jacob Matthew Turner was born to Jason and Marsha Turner on July 24, 1998. Joseph Decker Ward was born to David and Jennifer Ward on Aug. 13, 1998.
The remains of a local man were laid to rest 40 years after his death. USAF Airman Joel Fields was aboard a C-130 Hercules aircraft, along with 16 others, that strayed into Soviet air space and was shot down by a Russian MiG fighter plane, onb Sept. 2, 1958. There were no survivors of the crash. Shortly after the crash, the Soviet Union returned the remains of six of the crewmen. In 1993, an American recovery team visited the site of the crash and returned with teeth and bones that were able to positively identify all the crew members, including Mr. Fields.
Local woman Claudia Purdom has been training for several months now as she prepares to participate in a 26.2 mile walking marathon, in Dublin, Ireland. She guesses that it will take her 8 hours to complete the walking marathon. The marathon is one that is sponsored by, and is designed to raise awareness for, the Arthritis Foundation.
50 years ago . . .
Sept. 6, 1973
Births announced this week are: James Swinford Hutchison was born to Mr. and Mrs. James L. Hutchison on Aug. 27, 1973. Eric Scott Brunker was born to Mr. and Mrs. Lynn Brunker on Aug. 21, 1973. Larry Wayne Hunt, Jr. was born to Mr. and Mrs. Larry Wayne Hunt on Aug. 27, 1973. Terry Lee Fryman was born to Mr. and Mrs. Junior Lee Fryman on Aug. 30, 1973. Christopher Thomas Palmer was born to Mr. and Mrs. Jerry Thomas Palmer on Aug. 29, 1973. Christopher Ray Reffett was born to Mr. and Mrs. Gerald Reffett on Aug. 29, 1973. Tracey Lynn Dampier was born to Mr. and Mrs. Clarence Allen Dampier on Aug. 1, 1973.
Bonnie Pierce Teater, Greenville, Miss., a native of Harrison County and a daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Archie Pierce, has been nominated as an Outstanding Young Woman of America by the Xi Omicron Chapter of Greenville. A biographical sketch of Mrs. Teater will appear in the awards volume of the organization, when it comes out in November.
Harrison County overcame a 17-0 halftime deficit and came back to beat Boone County withy three second-half TDs. QB Kevin Chasteen scored two TDs and Lewis Allen picked up 170 yards rushing, plus a TD of his own, all in the second half.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.