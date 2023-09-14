10 years ago . . . Sept. 12. 2013Births announced this week are: Kyndal Elyse Blanton was born to Hannah Blanton and Josh Moss on Aug. 10, 2013. Quinn Giovanni Kennedy was born to April and Brandon Kennedy on Aug. 26, 2013.
Gregory Dick and Henry DeRolf of Boy Scout Troop 76 completed a 50-mile bike ride on the Little Miami Bike Trail, in order to earn their Cycling Merit Badge.
Harrison County goalkeeper Christian Carey earned his first shutout of the season as Harrison County shut out visiting Rowan County last week, 4-0. All four goals were scored by different players for the Breds, including Logan Wiley, Devon Barton, Grant Carr and Jesse Klapheke. Wiley, Gus Garrison and Conner Free all had assists.
A total of 331 runners took part in the Cynthiana-Harrison County Chamber of Commerce’s Born To Run 5K race last weekend. Harrison County product Nick Slucher, now a student and distance runner at Georgetown College, won the event with a time of 17.27. Matt Perraut, Michael May and Harry Smith rounded out the top four finishers.
25 years ago . . . Sept. 17, 1998Births announced this week are: Reagan Renee Gorman was born to Carol and Wes Gorman on Sept. 4, 1998. Mikel Antonio Willis was born to Stephanie Diane Willis on Aug. 27, 1998
The HCHS band, under the direction of Bob Gregg, won its fourth Grand Champion designation, in as many attempts, last weekend at Madison Central High School. In the finals round, Harrison County also won distinguished rating, best music, best overall visual and best effect.
Last week, the HCHS soccer Fillies splitting a pair of shutouts, defeating Villa Madonna 3-0 and losing to Montgomery County, 1-0. Jimmie Jo Schmidt earned the hat trick scoring all three goals in the win over Villa Madonna. Libby Purcell was in goal for the Fillies.
Sidewalk art winners at the A Taste of Harrison County event included: preschooler Johnson Garrison, Primary Grades winner Bethany Cox, Grades 4-7 winner Kristen Thornberry and 8th grade winner Joseph McGrath. All winners received $25 gift certificates to Walmart.
50 years ago . . . Sept. 13, 1973Births announced this week are: Jessica Jo Brown was born to Mr. and Mrs. Richard A. Brown on Sept. 7, 1973. Douglas R. Cafferty was born to Mr. and Mrs. John De. Cafferty on Sept. 5, 1973. Tara Nicole Carr was born to Mr. and Mrs. Paul T. Carr on Sept. 2, 1973. Steven Todd Jackson was born to Mr. and Mrs. John Robert Jackson on Sept. 4, 1973. Mary Elizabeth Kiskaden was born to Mr. and Mrs. Renaker Kiskaden on Sept. 5, 1973. Jeremy Lynn Messer was born to Mr. and Mrs. Phillip Lynn Messer on Sept. 4, 1973.
John Rogers was named Outstanding Young Kentuckian and Rick Dingus was named Outstanding Young Educator by the Cynthiana Jaycees at their Sept. 10 meeting. Making the presentation to them was the president of the Jaycees, Marc Cammack.
Kevin Chasteen completed 16 of 20 passes for 161 yards and two TDs as the Breds held on to defeat Covington Catholic, 20-14, last Friday. Ray Stanfield hauled in 11 of Chasteen’s aerials for 139 yards and one TD. Receiver Bobby Fowler caught the other TD pass from Chasteen and running back Daniel Switzer added the third TD.
