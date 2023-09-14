10 years ago . . . Sept. 12. 2013Births announced this week are: Kyndal Elyse Blanton was born to Hannah Blanton and Josh Moss on Aug. 10, 2013. Quinn Giovanni Kennedy was born to April and Brandon Kennedy on Aug. 26, 2013.

Gregory Dick and Henry DeRolf of Boy Scout Troop 76 completed a 50-mile bike ride on the Little Miami Bike Trail, in order to earn their Cycling Merit Badge.

