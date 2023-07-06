10 years ago
July 4, 2013
There were no births announced this week.
The Cynthiana-Harrison County Baseball Alumni Association inducted its inaugural Hall of Fame class, last weekend. Inductees must have played high school baseball at Cynthiana High School, Harrison County High School, Banneker High School, or one of the several outlying county high schools from many years ago. Players and coaches inducted in that first class include, coaches Mac Whitaker, Don Snopek, Jimmy Whitaker and the late Ronnie Herrington. Player inducted, include Bill Nichols, Kiley Vaughn, Dion Newby, Shon Walker, Jody Crump, Mark Clifford, Will Renaker and John Hampton.
What was once called Water Street has now been renamed Louis Stout Way, in honor of the late Cynthiana High School star basketball player who went on to become the first African-American to ever lead a state athletic association. Mr. Stout was a former Assistant Commissioner then went on to become the Commissioner of the KHSAA. He played for Coach Joe B. Hall at Regis College, in Colorado, after graduating from CHS. On hand at the official ribbon cutting were Coach Hall, Mr. Stout’s nephew, Stephen Stout, Mr. Stout’s wife, Ann, Janice Wilson, Donald Wagoner, Sheryl Lyons King, Ruth Ann Gross and Mayor Steve Moses.
25 years ago
July 9, 1998
Births announced this week are: Savannah Nicole Brock was born to Clinton Brock and Sonya Kiskaden on June 22, 1998.
Harrison County’s 10-year-old Bambino League All Star team defeated Lee County twice to capture the District championship and advance to the State Tournament, to be held in Mt. Sterling. Team members include Zack Pickett, Tom Woolums, Robbie Bates, J.D. Ashbrook, Scotty Herron, Rees Feeback, Dustin Le3wis, Roderick Wilson, Adam Custard, Ben Dycus, James Custard, Dusty Hatfield, Ryan Ross, J.P. Toomey, manager Kevin Gaunce and assistant coaches Travis Fryman, Randy McVey, Joe Schreiber and Brian Wilson.
The 11-12 year Bambino All Stars also won their district championship and will also advance to the State Championship, to be held in Lexington. They defeated Estill County, Berea, Paris and Montgomery County to win the title. Team members include J.P. Johnson, David Fryman, Devon Wilson, Matt Clifford, Derrick Dye, Jeremy Hamm, John McVey, Billy Toomey, Alex Herron, Clay Muntz, Matt Jones, Adam Franklin, Josh Gristead and Rus Whalen. Coaches for the team are Mark Clifford, Joe Hamm and Tony Ritchie.
50 years ago
July 5, 1973
Births announced this week are: Dennis Wayne Ritchie and Stephen Bruce Ritchie were twin sons born to Mr. and Mrs. James Allen Ritchie on June 28, 1973. Eric Paul Dingus was born to Mr. and Mrs. Rick Dingus on June 30, 1973. Christopher Shane Ishmael was born to Mr. and Mrs. Edward Ishmael on June 28, 1973. Robert Curtis Fain was born to Mr. and Mrs. Bobby Cook Fain on June 28, 1973. Mary Carol Moses was born to Mr. and Mrs. Donald Moses on June 25, 1973. Larry Douglas Maybrier was born to Mr. and Mrs. William Lee Maybrier on June 26, 1973. William Current Wyatt, Jr. was born to Mr. and Mrs. William Current Wyatt on June 21, 1973.
The leading Little League home run hitters this year are Tony Talbott with 7, Rick Turner, Mark Doyle ane Roger Ross with 3 each, Kevin Kearns with 2 and Mark Reeves with 1.
T. Robin Toadvine has retired from the National Bank of Cynthiana, after 38 years of service. He has also been the County Treasurer for over 30 years and was just elected to serve another four years in that capacity. He has also been the treasurer for the Cynthiana Lions Club for many years.
