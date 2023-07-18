A Harrison County man charged with murder and first degree strangulation entered a not guilty plea in circuit court on Monday, July 17.
Joshua Watkins is charged with the murder of Alexandra De Fine, whom he shares two children with. Police arrested Watkins on June 27, and he has resided in Bourbon County Regional Detention Center since his arrest.
