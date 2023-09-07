According to information from the Kentucky Department of Education, the average salary increase for superintendents across the state from fiscal year 2013 to fiscal year 2023 sits at 24.14%.
Harrison County Schools Superintendent position has received a 64.15% increase in that same amount of time, jumping from a salary of $115,747 in the 2013 fiscal year to a salary of $190,000 in the 2023 fiscal year.
This salary places Harrison County Schools superintendent in the top 15 highest earning superintendents in the state of Kentucky for fiscal year 2023, based on salary alone. Harrison County Schools Superintendent Harry Burchett said that while he may have one of the top salaries in the state, he is not one of the most compensated superintendents.
“If you went out and got an open records request for every superintendent’s contract across the state, and looked at those you’d find all different kinds of things in there,” he said. “The Harrison County Board of Education is not for that. They want to be transparent, and upfront and they want — whatever the total compensation is, it’s in the salary. There’s not some underlying backdoor.”
Burchett said since most other superintendents have large benefit packages and he doesn’t, looking at his salary alone doesn’t tell the whole story. His salary is the largest in the district, according to the wage report.
The superintendent is the only employee in the school district that signs a contract with the board of education, according to Burchett. Other employees are paid based on a salary schedule, as mandated by law, which takes into account years of experience and education level.
The school uses two salary schedules, one for classified staff and one for certified staff.
Classified staff, such as bus drivers, food service workers and instructional assistants, are not required to have a teaching certification. The salary schedule for classified staff does not take into account level of education.
Certified staff members, such as teachers, administrators and librarians, are required to have a teaching certificate. The certified schedule accounts for years of experience, and level of education. Rank three certified employees have earned a bachelor’s degree, rank two employees have earned a master’s degree and rank one employees have earned at least 30 hours beyond a masters degree.
In the Harrison County School District during fiscal year 2023, first year teachers with a four year degree who worked a 187 day contract started with a salary of $39,937, according to the fiscal year 2023 salary schedule.
On average, a rank one teacher could expect to receive a salary increase of $542.46 per year. This figure was calculated from only information in the salary schedule, and does not reflect any information gathered from the fiscal year 2023 wage report.
Information from the Kentucky Department of Education listed the average certified salary at Harrison County Schools as $58,932, which is below the state average of $61,247, but above the average certified salary of $55,784 at neighboring district Bourbon County Schools.
In the Bourbon County School District during fiscal year 23, first year teachers with a four year degree who worked a 185 day contract started with a salary of $38,930, and could expect an average yearly salary increase of $553.70, according to the Bourbon County Schools salary schedule.
Bourbon County Schools Superintendent, grossed a salary of $138,006 in fiscal year 2023, according to the Kentucky Department of Education.
Burchett said in December of 2021, the district started work to compare the certified and classified salary schedules to school districts in surrounding counties. After comparing the numbers and hearing input from representatives across the district, Burchett presented the board with an amended salary schedule intended to be more competitive with neighboring school districts.
“Overall our classified employees experienced about a 10.5% increase on average,” Burchett said. “All of our certified experienced about an 8.5% increase on average,” Burchett said.
The certified employee salary increase of 8.5% Burchett sighted does not include the calculation of his own salary raise, which occurred after the finalization of the salary schedule for fiscal year 23.
About half of school employees are certified, ringing in at 48%, with the other 52% being classified staff.
He said the transportation salary schedule had fallen significantly behind surrounding districts, prompting a complete turn around.
Burchett said that schools are not funded “at the same level” community to community. Harrison County is not a property poor or property wealthy area, so the district relies on the state funding formula without any leverage to make change at the local level unless taxes are raised, according to Burchett.
With only one tax rate increase since he officially began acting as the superintendent, Burchett said his goal is to burden taxpayers as little as possible.
“Nobody likes to pay taxes … We’re a service and it’s everybody’s responsibility, by the Kentucky Constitution, to provide for a common set of schools for our children,” Burchett said. “I want to make sure that the return on investment in this community for what we’re doing in the school system — I want the taxpayers to feel that they’re getting a great return on investment.
