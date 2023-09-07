According to information from the Kentucky Department of Education, the average salary increase for superintendents across the state from fiscal year 2013 to fiscal year 2023 sits at 24.14%.

Harrison County Schools Superintendent position has received a 64.15% increase in that same amount of time, jumping from a salary of $115,747 in the 2013 fiscal year to a salary of $190,000 in the 2023 fiscal year.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.