scaffolding

Workers place scaffolding along The Sweet Boutique's building on Wednesday, Sept. 6. 

 Kendall Staton

The Sweet Boutique is undergoing construction to fix damage caused by windstorms on March 3, according to owner Annastasia Hicks. 

The storm caused damage to the top of the building, which Hicks said contained a piece of history. 

