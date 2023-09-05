The Sweet Boutique is undergoing construction to fix damage caused by windstorms on March 3, according to owner Annastasia Hicks.
The storm caused damage to the top of the building, which Hicks said contained a piece of history.
"There was this really historical concrete piece up top that used to say 'Reister Building,' and it ripped that off, it ripped our roof off, and all of the brick that you see missing - it ripped that off," she said.
She said she had never seen anything like the damage caused by the storm.
The company who did the original renovations on the building, Mitchell Construction Management, will fix the building masonry and put on a new roof.
Hicks did not know a definite timeline for which the project will be done, but said the roof repair will take around two weeks to complete, once all the scaffolding is in place.
As of Wednesday, Sept. 6, the scaffolding has been partially constructed for one week, which is the original timeline the company gave for scaffolding to be completely in place.
A separate company is placing the scaffolding than is completing the roofing project.
