Harrison County Relay for Life hosted its annual fundraiser on Saturday, Aug. 19, at Ingles Stadium, on the Hilltop.
The event aims to raise money towards the research to cure and treat cancer, while also providing a place for survivors to come together for support. Doug Miller introduced each survivor to the crowd, before they took off for a survivors lap around the track.
“Let’s keep this fight up against cancer. It’s heartwarming to see the survivors. It’s heart rendering when you have the luminaria walk to note those people that cancer has robbed from us and robbed life from,” Miller said. “We’ve got to keep the fight up. Like I say, the next penny could be the one that breaks the dam.”
Luminaria can be purchased in honor or in remembrance of a loved one who battled cancer. To close out the relay, participants walk around the track to see each luminaria and remember all those who have fought the battle.
Cynthiana Mayor James Smith opened the relay with a prayer, asking God for help finding a cure to the disease.
“We want to see a day where there is no more cancer. A time where we don’t get the phone call from a loved one where they have to break bad news to us. A world where we don’t have to go to funerals anymore,” Smith said.
Before the survivors walked around the track at the beginning of the night, the relay crowned a prince, princess, king and queen for the year.
The prince and princess are the man and woman who have most recently been diagnosed with cancer.
This year, Miller presented crowns to Debbie Morris and Tyler Jackson.
Morris received her breast cancer diagnosis 10 months ago, in November of last year. She brought a crowd of support with her to the relay, all adorned in matching black shirts with pink ribbons.
Jackson received his kidney cancer diagnosis 6 months ago. He has since had one kidney removed and said he is “all good now.” Jackson’s brother is also a cancer survivor.
The king and queen are the man and woman who have had the longest cancer battle. This year, Miller presented sashes to Bradley Dennis and Minnie McKinney.
Dennis has battled cancer for 39 years. He had leukemia at age 2, and thyroid cancer at age 18.
McKinney has survived a 49 year battle with cancer.
“This royalty represents a lot,” Miller said. “A lot of fear, a lot of anguish but also a lot of flat out guts. These are people that have fought and are continuing to fight cancer”
The event closed out later in the night with a luminaria walk. Co-organizer Carol Ann Doyle read off the names of each person honored and memorialized with a luminaria. She also read a poem by Linda Yeager, from Grundy County, Missouri.
“The luminaria ceremony is an opportunity for us to come together and remember why we’re here at our relay event,” Doyle said. “This is a time for us to reflect on the lives of those we’ve lost. Remembering their friendship, love and contribution to our lives. It’s a time for us to reflect on how cancer has touched us personally and it’s a time for us to look inside ourselves with quiet reflection to find hope.”
