Becky Barnes began working for the Cynthiana Democrat in 1976. On Thursday, June 8, 2023, Barnes celebrated her last day serving as the editor for the paper. She prepares to take on a new adventure — retirement.
Through tear filled eyes and with a wavering voice, Barnes bid farewell to the position she came to know as home during her retirement reception at Cynthiana Christian Church on Thursday evening.
“I can’t imagine myself in any other career,” Barnes said. “There have been so many stories told and I’m leaving behind many more.”
Over her 47 year career, Barnes has been a beacon of information for the community. She recalled working on special sections to cover the historic flood of 1997 and, more recently, the world wide COVID pandemic.
She told the room full of her friends, family and coworkers that throughout her career, she always looked for “the human element” to connect her audience to the stories she wrote.
While looking for the human element, Barnes often found herself riddled with emotions, but that never stopped her from delivering the news to the people of Harrison County. She recalled her first drug bust as a part of the editorial staff at the Democrat.
“I felt like a knife had pierced my heart. It was a feeling I had so many times in my career,” Barnes said. “No one knows like my family and coworkers how I took everything to heart. It’s difficult not to have extreme emotions.”
With a lifetime of service complete, Barnes and her husband will take a celebratory trip to Hawaii, where Barnes plans to go underwater scootering.
After her vacation, Barnes will return home, where she has promised her community she will never be too far away.
The staff of the Democrat reflected fondly on their time with Barnes, and said they hoped she enjoys the much-earned break.
Staff writer Lee Kendall wrote a fond column the last week of Barnes’ service highlighting their relationship. Kendall called Barnes his rock and said he will miss her dearly.
“It will be tough for Becky to get adjusted to life without the Cynthiana Democrat, but it will also be tough for her work-mates to carry on without her,” Kendall said. “I’ll admit that I have refused to think about life in our office without Becky. But now, reality has set in, and I don’t like it one little bit. But that’s just being selfish on my part. 47 years is long enough for anyone to work. You have done well in your career, Becky.”
Though he has only been at the Democrat for six weeks, Barnes left an impression on intern Marshall Canupp. He considers Cynthiana home, and Barnes is apart of that warmth.
She taught the young intern to always be over prepared, and to always bring an extra pair of shoes to muddy plane crashes.
“A memory I think me and Becky will have until the end of time is when myself, Becky, her husband Ernie, my girlfriend Sarah and the Democrat’s intern for that summer all tracked through a muddy pasture to take photos of a plane crash,” Canupp said. “Barnes looked at me after in a muddy mess and said we were all throwing our shoes away after.”
Canupp credits his friendship with Barnes as the driving force behind his current involvement at the Democrat. Though he only worked under Barnes for five weeks, she left a lasting impact on Canupp’s journalistic ambition.
“I’d always grown up knowing Becky, just because of my relationship with local media,” he said. “We had the relationship evolve from a working relationship to a friendship.”
Current publisher Trish Jenkins said she is absolutely heartbroken to see Barnes walk out the door for the last time. The pair worked together for over half of Barnes’ career, their coworkers called them inseparable.
Learning that advertising departments and editorial departments often butt- heads surprised Jenkins, because her and Barnes worked so well together. Even when they disagreed on decisions, the two worked together to make the right choice for the community.
Jenkins called Barnes the face of the Democrat, and praised her work ethic and tough exterior.
“She didn’t mind stepping on toes. I observed her on stories she wrote where people praised her, and I observed her on stories she wrote where people threatened her,” Jenkins said. “She always did the job with integrity.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.