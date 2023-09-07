The Cynthiana Democrat submitted three open records requests on Wednesday, Aug. 23.
Each request, submitted to Harrison County Schools, Harrison County Fiscal Court and the City of Cynthiana, asked for the wage report and financial statement for fiscal year 2022-2023.
All of the requested material are defined as open records according to state law. The Kentucky Open Record Act grants public entities five business days to respond to open records requests.
The City of Cynthiana responded to the initial request three hours after submission, with physical and electronic copies of all requested information.
Harrison County Fiscal Court responded to the request three hours after submission, with electronic copies of all requested information.
Before submitting the requested information, Superintendent Harry Burchett met with Editor of the Cynthiana Democrat, Kendall Staton, in his office on Monday, Aug. 28.
He asked about the intention behind the record request, and said he did not see any type of community value in its publication. He encouraged Staton to publish his salary next to his name, but said there would be no good to come from publication of the complete wage report.
After around a 45 minute impromptu meeting, which ended around noon, Staton returned to her office. The Democrat still had not received the requested information.
At 2:50 p.m. that same day, she received a call from County Judge Executive Jason Marshall expressing concerns over the possible publication of the wage report, which had already been submitted to the Democrat.
He said Cynthiana Mayor James Smith and Superintendent Burchett all shared the same concerns. The three asked to meet with Staton in the County Judge Executive office at 4 p.m. that same day.
Staton invited News Writer at the Democrat Lee Kendall to attend the meeting with her.
Marshall started the meeting by stating the city, county and school district put a lot of money into the news paper.
During the meeting, Burchett and Marshall said publication of the material would damage public relations for the schools and the county. Mayor Smith said his concerned was more with office morale and the possibility of creating internal conflict.
Burchett said the publication of the information could lead to criminal activity against the higher paid employees of the district.
All three men expressed an opinion that they did not want the wage reports published as submitted to the Democrat.
Staton said she intended to publish the reports, but would hear other ideas and consider them before her deadline. The three men agreed a list of average wages for each position made more sense than publishing the complete list of wages earned.
Staton and Kendall left the meeting around 4:20 p.m.
Staton received an email from Burchett after the meeting with a report from the Kentucky Center for Economic Policy detailing inequities in funding for public schools in Kentucky. In the email, he called the report “an example of something that is worthy of publication.”
Around 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 30, Burchett hand delivered a packet of the originally requested public records to the Democrat office, along with a printed copy of the Kentucky Center for Economic Policy report.
Harrison County Schools responded five days after the original open records request submission, with physical copies of all requested information.
He again said publishing averages of each position made more sense to him than publication of the entire report.
While Burchett stood in the Democrat office, Staton asked for a list of employee names, positions and wages earned, rather than jut the original record which only contained names and wages.
Burchett submitted a printed copy of the requested information the next day, Aug. 31. He did not respond to a follow up email asking for the digital version of the record. Since the Democrat had already received the record in some form, the school is not required by law to provide an electronic copy.
Staton asked Mayor Smith and Judge Executive Marshall for the same information on Friday, Sept. 1.
The city responded the same day. The county responded the following day.
By Saturday, Sept. 2, each entity had submitted the name, position title and wages earned by each employee for the fiscal year 2022-2023.
The Sept. 7 edition of the Cynthiana Democrat features the wage reports from Harrison County Fiscal Court, the city of Cynthiana and Harrison County Schools.
Each wage report is accompanied by an explanatory story to help readers digest the numbers they are seeing.
