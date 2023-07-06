The Supreme Court issued a ruling on Thursday, June 29, ending the use of affirmative action in college admission decisions.
Affirmative action is a policy which awards individuals of minority racial status preferential treatment on the basis of race, according to the Bill of Rights institute.
The institute’s website said affirmative action aims to rectify the underrepresentation of minority peoples in desirable professions and universities, which negatively impacted their financial and social conditions.
Chief Justice John Roberts wrote the majority opinion of the court, explaining why the justices moved to disband affirmative action admissions.
“The student must be treated based on his or her experiences as an individual—not on the basis of race,” Roberts said. “ Many universities have for too long done just the opposite. And in doing so, they have concluded, wrongly, that the touchstone of an individual’s identity is not challenges bested, skills built, or lessons learned but the color of their skin.”
Justice Sonia Sotomayer wrote a dissenting opinion, and said the court’s decision not only limits progress, but “rolls back” decades of precedent and progress.
“The court cements a superficial rule of colorblindness as a constitutional principle in an endemically segregated society where race has always mattered and continues to matter,” Sotomayer said. “The court subverts the constitutional guarantee of equal protection by further entrenching racial inequality in education, the very foundation of our democratic government and pluralistic society.”
Sotomayer argued in her opinion that, contrary to some of her counterparts writings, affirmative action policies do not violate the Equal Protection Clause of the fourteenth amendment.
“That clause commands that “[n]o State shall . . . deny to any person within its jurisdiction the equal protection of the laws.” Congress chose its words carefully, opting for expansive language that focused on equal protection and rejecting “proposals that would have made the Constitution explicitly color-blind.”...This choice makes it clear that the Fourteenth Amendment does not impose a blanket ban on race-conscious policies,” Sotomayer said.
Sotomayer is the first Latina Justice to serve on the Supreme Court.
Associate Justice Clarence Thomas wrote a concurring opinion, agreeing with the points set forth in Roberts’ written opinion. Thomas said the Supreme Court’s devotion to equality has “ebbed and flowed over time.”
The court forsaked equality for decades, according to Thomas, allowing segregation and ushering in the Jim Crow era.
Almost 50 years after “correcting course” in 1954 with the decision in Brown v. Board of Education, which made primary schools desegregated, Thomas said the court suffered another misstep.
“(The court) pulled back in Grutter v. Bollinger (2003), permitting universities to discriminate based on race in their admissions process (though only temporarily) in order to achieve alleged ‘educational benefits of diversity.’ Yet, the Constitution continues to embody a simple truth: Two discriminatory wrongs cannot make a right,” Thomas said.
Sotomayer and Thomas have both previously said affirmative action played a role in their admissions to college and law school.
In his opinion, Thomas goes on to say he has been against the holding in Grutter v. Bolinger since its decision in 2003, and has always found affirmative action to violate the constitution.
Thomas agreed wholly with the majority opinion of the court, and said he wrote a separate opinion to offer perspective on and explain the flaws in the courts holding Grutter v. Bollinger.
He called admissions decisions that rely on affirmative action “rudderless race-based preferences” that only existed to push forward a specific racial makeup of an admitted class.”
Thomas is only the second Black justice to serve on the supreme court.
“While I am painfully aware of the social and economic ravages which have befallen my race and all who suffer discrimination, I hold out enduring hope that this country will live up to its principles so clearly enunciated in the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution of the United States: that all men are created equal, are equal citizens, and must be treated equally before the law,” Thomas said.
Various higher education institutions in Kentucky have responded to the Supreme Court action, most promising to remain committed to diversity.
“It appears that the Court has restricted the consideration of race with respect to admissions and scholarships. However, it appears we can consider an applicant’s discussion of how race has affected their life,” University of Kentucky President Eli Capilouto said in a press release on Thursday. “We will remain focused on our priority as an institution — to be a community of care, compassion and belonging for everyone, regardless of who they are and regardless of how someone defines their humanity and identity.”
The University of Louisville also released a statement highlighting a continued fight for diversity efforts. In the statement, the university said it will promote diversity among all of its campus community.
“Celebrating our differences and learning from one another only makes our university and our society stronger,” the university said in a statement. “Through legally permissible means, we will continue to foster and sustain an environment of inclusiveness that empowers all to achieve their highest potential.”
