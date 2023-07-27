Street closures for Saturday's Bike Fest

News Writer
Several streets in downtown Cynthiana will be shut down this Saturday, July 29, for the Cynthiana Bike Fest, which starts on Saturday morning at 6 a.m. and will extend to 10 p.m.
The following streets will be closed to any traffic during the event:
Event organizer Phillip Kelly said he expects right at 2,000 bikers to participate in this years Bike Fest.
There will be live music throughout the day, located in front of Ernie’s Sports Bar.
The event actually kicks off on Friday night as Girls With Guitars will perform a free concert in front of Ernie’s Sports Bar. Trish Torline, Melissa Deaton and Trudy Rose Sosbe make up the group.
There will also be three different showtimes for the UGK Stunt Team. They will perform their motorcycle trick riding in front of the Justice Center at 2 p.m., 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.
There will also be over 50 vendors of all sorts on-site, including food and drink vendors as well as artisan vendors.
At 6:30 p.m., there will be a special Generation Next Pro Wrestling event, with a full card of bouts.
All the proceeds from the event will go towards providing Christmas presents and Christmas meals for needy children and families.
