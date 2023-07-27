Street closures for Saturday's Bike Fest

Matthew Glasscock does a wheelie inside of a ring of fire, along Court St. in downtown Cynthiana, last year. Glasscock, alongside his friends Ryan Gardner and Daniel McGrew did a half-hour show of motorcycle stunts. The trio did a variety of stunts, specifically using their motorcycles to spark a ring of gasoline on fire and performing tricks in the center.

 Tanner Pearson

News Writer

Several streets in downtown Cynthiana will be shut down this Saturday, July 29, for the Cynthiana Bike Fest, which starts on Saturday morning at 6 a.m. and will extend to 10 p.m.

