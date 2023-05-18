Becky Barnes began working for the Cynthiana Democrat when she was 18 years old. That was some years directly after the Mayflower first sailed to America. Forty-seven years later, Becky is retiring.
Kendall Staton, 19, will replace Becky as the editor of the Cynthiana Democrat, as well as the regional editor of the Grant County and Owen County newspapers.
Originally from Ashland, Staton is a graduate of the Russell Independent School District, the Craft Academy at Morehead State University and the University of Kentucky. She majored in Journalism with a minor in Environmental Studies.
Staton left an impression on Ben Carlson, group publisher for the Paxton Media Group, which owns of the Cynthiana Democrat.
“I’ve known Kendall for more than a year and she is going to do a great job in this position,” Carlson said. “She worked her way through college by being a correspondent for a variety of newspapers.”
While at UK, Staton was the news editor of the Kentucky Kernel, an independent student newspaper.
She said her experience at the Kernel has prepared her for this new stop in her career in journalism.
“The Kernel is published once a week, just like the Cynthiana Democrat, but it is also has an on-line presence that is updated every day,” Staton said. “That’s what I want to accomplish at the Cynthiana Democrat. We are on a seven-day news cycle, but I would like to see us on a 24-hour news cycle. If stories break, we want to be able to get the news out there immediately.”
Carlson said that he began targeting Staton as a Paxton Group employee, shortly after meeting her.
“I asked her to apply for a news-writer position and she sent me a resume and a cover letter for that job,” he said. “When I read through those, I could tell she was a go-getter. She was still in college and outlined a way that she could budget her time to work as a news-writer for us, and still complete her degree at UK. That was very impressive to me.”
Instead of becoming a news-writer for Paxton, Staton was hired as the editor of the Cynthiana Democrat, the Grant County News and the Owenton News Herald.
“I’m pretty nervous about this new position,” she said. “It is a lot different than anything I’ve ever done in journalism before.”
Cynthiana Democrat publisher Trish Jenkins joined Carlson in interviewing Staton, along with the other applicants for the editor’s position.
“Kendall was very impressive and we are looking forward to working with her on a daily basis,” Jenkins said.
Staton began shadowing Barnes on Monday, May 15, and will continue doing that until Barnes’ last day on the job, on June 9.
