People traveled from across the state this weekend to show support for the family of Scott County Deputy Caleb Conley at a fundraiser softball tournament at Marshall Park in Georgetown.
Conely died on Monday, May 22, after suffering a gunshot wound during a traffic stop. Conley, who lived in Cynthiana, served the Scott County Sheriff’s office for four years. He leaves behind a wife and two children.
Co-organizer of the tournament Jesse Martin said Conley’s family sparked the inspiration for the tournament. Martin, who has two children of his own, said he couldn’t stop thinking about the loss Conley’s young children now face.
“I lost my mom in April and I lost my dad about 12 years ago, but I got to spend a lot of time with my mom and dad. Those two babies aren’t going to get to spend a lot of time with their dad,” Martin said.
Conely has been widely remembered as a family man. Scott County Deputy Jalen Thomas called Conley “hard nosed” and said the only thing Conley loved more than his job was his family.
Scott County Deputy Gary Whaley thanked the community for the support and encouraged them to keep looking out for each other.
“(Conley) is our brother. We just lost a family member,” Whaley said. “We’re still a small community here. Even though we’re the sixth largest county in Kentucky, we’re still a homestown.”
Tournament co-organizer Jason Stolz is a sergeant Police Officer at the Bluegrass Army Depot in Richmond, Ky. He said the loss of Conley has been felt around the commonwealth.
This weekend’s tournament, co-organized by Stolz and Martin, registered 32 teams all aiming to raise money and help a family in need. Organizers started the weekend off with 240 shirts to sell. By the end, every single shirt had been sold.
Stolz said the amount of support did not shock him, but rather left him impressed.
“I did not know Conley or his family, but it becomes a brotherhood,” Stolz said. “You don’t have to know him to still feel that loss. The job we do, it could be any of us.”
Martin, who birthed the idea of the tournament, echoed a similar sentiment of gratitude rather than surprise. He said he knew at least one team dropped out of a previously scheduled tournament to come participate in the benefit.
“It makes you feel like you’re doing something for good,” he said. “It made me feel good to have that many teams here with just two weeks to get them here.”
Martin’s good friend Paul Rector attributed the organization of the tournament to Martin’s “big heart.” He said the size of the tournament made him feel blessed, and insisted the support of the community did not surprise him.
Whaley also noted the sheer amount of support from the nation during the hard times Conley’s communities are facing. He said the grief he feels is something that will never go away.
“This is something I don’t think you ever get over,” he said. “Everybody’s like, ‘time will heal.’ No, this will never heal.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.