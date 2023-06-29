Harrison County Sheriff Shain Stephens warns that people who still remit checks to creditors via the United States Postal Service, should perhaps consider taking those items to be mailed, directly to the post office, instead of sending them from home.
“Believe it or not, we’ve had several calls from citizens who say that checks are being stolen from home mailboxes, ‘washed,’ and then forging the name of someone else on the checks,” he said.
