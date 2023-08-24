Sadie Drew family pic

Sadie Gaunce is pictured with her family. From left, Ryleigh Jo is seated on her father Clint’s lap while Sadie is with her mother Hilary.

 J. Meade Photography

Seven year old Sadie Drew Gaunce lost her three month battle with cancer in March of this year. As her eighth birthday approaches, her mother Hilary has begun planning an end of summer bash to celebrate her daughter.

Flat Run Veterans Park will feature a variety of vendors, inflatables, music, food trucks and other fun events on Monday, Sept. 4, from 11 a.m. : 2 p.m. with a color run prior, at 10 a.m.

