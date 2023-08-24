Seven year old Sadie Drew Gaunce lost her three month battle with cancer in March of this year. As her eighth birthday approaches, her mother Hilary has begun planning an end of summer bash to celebrate her daughter.
Flat Run Veterans Park will feature a variety of vendors, inflatables, music, food trucks and other fun events on Monday, Sept. 4, from 11 a.m. : 2 p.m. with a color run prior, at 10 a.m.
“My friend Jackie Arnold, her son Clayton had a brain tumor. He died on Sadie’s birthday, and she died the day after his birthday. So we’re also celebrating his rebirth in a way,” Hilary said.
She said a group of her friends are on the committee that have helped her plan the back, which has taken a lot of stress off of her shoulders.
Hilary said she is taking it one day at a time, as she moves forward. Her youngest, Ryleigh, just started kindergarten at Westside Elementary. Each elementary principal has volunteered to sit in a dunk tank at Sadie’s bash.
She asked for prayers and thanked the community for the support her family has been shown. Her family plans to spend some time around Christmas at the children’s hospital.
Hilary also said money raised at Sadie’s Bash will go in her scholarship fund. More information about the scholarship fund will be forthcoming.
“The support in a small town : it’s just amazing to see everybody come together because I’m not used to seeing that,” Hilary said. “You only see the bad on the news headlines. Nobody ever shows you the good and I feel like if there was more good people would act better.”
