Volunteers from the 3M factory donated their time on Aug. 17. The 20 volunteers worked together to build a new horse shoe pit, replace the mulch around the playground, tear down the old fence and refurbish the picnic tables.
Rev. Ross Park gets makeover
- By Kendall Staton
Regional Editor
kstaton@cynthianademocrat.com
