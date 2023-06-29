Respiratory therapist Mary Beth Slade will appear on the Republican ticket running for Harrison County Coroner in the upcoming November election.
Slade said if elected coroner, she wants to act as a servant for the community and continue aiding families throughout the county.
“I’ve lived here my entire life, and I’ve been involved in health care my entire life. So I know so many people and I feel like knowing them and being compassionate with them on this side of it, that I can show them compassion and empathy on that side as well,” Slade said. “I feel like that would be a great reason to help people.”
Slade has worked in health care for 40 years, serving 35 of those at Harrison Memorial Hospital. She acts as a respiratory therapist, and manager of around 20 employees.
The role of coroner will bring a different type of work into Slade’s life, work Slade said she is excited to learn. She said woking as the coroner will call for an adjustment period, but she is hoping to continue helping the people she has grown up knowing.
“In my job as a respiratory therapist, I want to help people live, and I want to help them breathe better. Well in this case, you’re going to be at the scene after the patient has died,” she said. “That is a whole different scenario. You’re only dealing with the death of that patient.”
She said the hardest part of working as the county coroner would be learning the process of dealing more with death than with trying to help keep somebody alive.
The Harrison County Republican Party elected Slade to represent the party because of her experience in the health field which equips her with the knowledge to succeed in the position, according to party chair Michael Fisher.
“Mary Beth’s worked a lot in the medical field as a respiratory therapist, and has a medical background,” Fisher said. “She’s aware of the requirements… to hold the office of coroner and she’s willing to serve and excited about it.”
Fisher said that the main difference between the nomination of a Republican coroner and a Democratic coroner would lay within the operation of their office. He said a republican nominee would be more fiscally conservative, which he found important in a candidate.
Though other citizens have said the position of coroner shouldn’t be politicized, Fisher said he is just following the rules of the election.
“That is the way our laws are set up right now. For many of these positions, it does require a Republican or a Democratic nomination — or a party nomination,” he said. “Until things are changed that’s what we’ll follow through with.”
