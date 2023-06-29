Reorganization looms in Central Office

At a special board meeting, Harrison County School District Superintendent of Schools Dr. Harry Burchett announced the hiring of four new central office personnel. All four will replace retiring personnel.
Former Harrison County Judge-Executive Alex Barnett, who was unseated in the November 2022 General Election by Jason Marshall, will become the new district Food Service Director.
Barnett replaces Austin Dacci, who stepped down just prior to Christmas, last year. Dacci had been the district’s food service director for over 10 years.
Jenny Nichols will replace Bow Switzer as the Director of Pupil Personnel. Her position as an assistant principal at the high school will now need to be filled.
Maria Bell will take over for the retiring Dana Waits as the executive assistant for Dr. Burchett. Bell had been the District Attendance Clerk.
Melissa Miles, formerly the principal at Eastside Elementary, will now become the district’s Instructional Coordinator/Director of Federal Programs. She replaces the retiring Debbie Dawson Kendall.
Burchett said he would miss the retiring central office staff and applauded their hard work and dedication. He also told the board that he would present them with a reorganization of his central office staff at the July board meeting.
“I’m excited about the direction we are heading and am also excited about saving the district some money with this reorganization,” he said.
In other board action, on Tuesday night:
- The district received a check in the amount of $15,000 from Russ Arnold, the new trustee of the Agnes McDowell Trust. That money is earmarked for the FFA program at both the high school and the middle school.
Arnold also announced that the trust, which is not affiliated with the school district, has entered into an agreement with Bluebird Solar to swap about 130 acres of McDowell Trust land for over 350 acres of adjacent farmland.
“That will increase the farm size from over 800 acres to nearly 1,100 acres,” Arnold said.
Arnold introduced three of the young farmers who are currently getting started at the McDowell Farm. They are Clay Darnell, Austin Mullen and Brandon Evans.
He indicated that the increased farm size will ultimately lead to at least one more young farmer being able to take advantage of the space available on the Russell Cave Road site.
Arnold also recognized his father, Sam Arnold III, who had been the trustee of the McDowell Trust, since its inception about 20 years ago.
“I can’t help but think that Agnes is smiling down on us at this very moment,” said the local attorney with his voice breaking with emotion.
Dr. Burchett thanked the Arnold family for their leadership and then said, “I know just about every superintendent in the state, and they are all amazed that we have a program like the McDowell Trust to help with the cost of our Vocational Agriculture classes. I don’t think there is anything like this anywhere else in the state.”
- The board approved memorandums of understanding with both New Vista and Susan Davidson, both mental health consultants that are able to provide services for the students in the school district.
- The board approved two pay applications submitted by facilities director Bow Switzer for the construction of the new high school.
Both payments are made to Momentum Construction for ground preparation and for the installation of site utilities. One payment was for just over $162,000 and the other was for just over $52,500.
- The board approved two field trips, one for a senior trip next spring and the other for the Thorobred football team, in July of this year.
HCHS principal Steven Fowler told the board that the 2024 Senior Class would like to be the first post-pandemic class to have a senior trip and they would like to go to New York City.
Coach Ray Graham was on hand representing his football team and gave a presentation about the July 13 overnight trip to a 7-on-7 team camp in Tennessee.
Both trips were approved by the board.
Dana Waits handed out forms to the board members for their annual evaluation of Dr. Burchett’s performance as the district’s superintendent.
She said the forms should be returned to her office no later than July 15. Waits said the summative evaluation of Dr. Burchett would take place at the July board meeting.
