Harrison County Relay for Life raised a total of $13,749.09 this year to help the fight against cancer, according to co-chair Judy Faulkner.
While Faulkner and her fellow co-chair Carol Ann Doyle fell short of their $15,000 goal for this year, the pair still expressed overall satisfaction with the smooth running of the event. Last year, excluding a one time donation from a large company, Harrison County Relay for Life raised $9,384.53.
“Overall things did run pretty smoothly, and if there was something that ran not as smooth as we wanted, I'm not sure that anyone knew that,” Faulkner said. “I think all in all we were pretty pleased with everything.”
The largest donation came from Summit Architects and Engineers, who gave $1,000 to the cause. Summit is working with the Harrison County Board of Education to create the new high school.
Doyle said she hopes next year more people will stay until the end of the service, to participate in the most “solemn” part of the evening, the luminaria service.
“I'm in charge of the luminarias and the luminaria service, and that's dear to my heart and we always end the night with the luminaria services because that's where we recognize the survivors and those that have passed on from cancer,” Doyle said. “We can't do the service until it gets dark or right about dark because we light the bags.”
During the luminaria ceremony, participants walk around the track and observe luminaria purchased to commemorate people who have fought battles against cancer. Luminaria can be purchased in memoriam of or in honor of a loved one.
Fulkner said this year, the relay sold around 345 individual luminaria.
Doyle is in charge of the service and said it is dear to her heart. She wished more people took the time to walk around the track and soak in the emotions of the night, since she feels like the service really embodies the purpose of the evening.
“A little more than a handful stayed in the bleachers for the ceremony, and it doesn't last but about 30 minutes, so you know I think that just really bothers me,” Doyle said. “It happens every year but you can't do anything about it.”
