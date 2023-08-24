HOPE

Luminaria lines the football field in front of an arrangement of lights to spell out "HOPE" on the bleachers at Ingles Stadium during Relay for Life on Saturday, Aug. 19.

 Kendall Staton

Harrison County Relay for Life raised a total of $13,749.09 this year to help the fight against cancer, according to co-chair Judy Faulkner.

While Faulkner and her fellow co-chair Carol Ann Doyle fell short of their $15,000 goal for this year, the pair still expressed overall satisfaction with the smooth running of the event. Last year, excluding a one time donation from a large company, Harrison County Relay for Life raised $9,384.53.

