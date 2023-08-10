Relay For Life on Aug. 19 at Ingles Stadium

Royalty that was crowned at last year’s Relay For Life included, from the left, Alex Barnett, Patty Adams Hanna, Bill McFarland and Pam Atkins.

 Lee Kendall

The Harrison County Relay For Life event will make a return to Ingles Stadium for the second straight year, for the 2023 edition of the celebration and remembrance of all those who have survived, or succumbed, to cancer.

The event is scheduled to kick-off on Saturday, Aug. 19, beginning at 5 p.m. and lasting until 10 p.m. This year, there will be a car show that accompanies the event that will begin at 5 p.m. The Relay For Life portion of the program will begin at 6 p.m. There will be vendors as well as non-stop entertainment for all those in attendance.

