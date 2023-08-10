Relay For Life on Aug. 19 at Ingles Stadium

The Harrison County Relay For Life event will make a return to Ingles Stadium for the second straight year, for the 2023 edition of the celebration and remembrance of all those who have survived, or succumbed, to cancer.
The event is scheduled to kick-off on Saturday, Aug. 19, beginning at 5 p.m. and lasting until 10 p.m. This year, there will be a car show that accompanies the event that will begin at 5 p.m. The Relay For Life portion of the program will begin at 6 p.m. There will be vendors as well as non-stop entertainment for all those in attendance.
The primary purpose of the event is to bring awareness to cancer research and to raise money to those ends.
According to the Harrison County Relay For Life Facebook page, the local group has established a goal of raising $45,000. Thus far, $8,247.05 has been raised heading into the Aug. 19 event.
One of the primary ways that the organizers of the Harrison County Relay For Life raises funds is through the sale of luminaries that will be placed along the track at Ingles Stadium.
These luminaries can be purchased either in honor of, or in memory of, those who have either beaten cancer or who have passed on as a result of cancer.
Order forms for the luminaries can be found in the Cynthiana Democrat, or on-line at the Relay For Life Facebook page, or at relayforlife.org/harrisonky.
So how did the idea of having a Relay For Life get off the ground, in the battle against cancer?
According to the national Relay For Life website, which is a part of the American Cancer Society, the seed for what has become an international focus on defeating cancer was sown in 1985.
“One person can make a difference. In May 1985, Dr. Gordon “Gordy” Klatt walked and ran for 24 hours around a track in Tacoma, Washington, raising money to help the American Cancer Society with the nation’s biggest health concern: cancer.
Gordy spent a grueling 24 hours circling the track at the University of Puget Sound. Friends, family, and patients watched and supported him as he walked and ran more than 83.6 miles and raised $27,000 through pledges to help save lives from cancer. As he circled the track, he thought of how he could get others to take part. He envisioned having teams participate in a 24-hour fundraising event. The next year, 19 teams were part of the first Relay For Life event at the historic Stadium Bowl and raised $33,000.
After previously battling stomach cancer, Gordy passed away from heart failure on August 3, 2014 at the age of 71. But his legacy lives on. He shaped an idea that started as one man walking and running a track and helped turn it into a global fundraising phenomenon.”
According to the American Cancer Society, one in every three people are expected to be affected in some way by cancer, either by being victimized by cancer directly, or by having a family member or friend having some form of cancer.
Cancer research has come a long way in the last few decades. Some forms of cancer that once were essentially death sentences are now treatable, thanks in no small part to events like Harrison County’s Relay For Life.
So come on out on Saturday, Aug. 19, at Ingles Stadium, to help with finding more cures for cancer.
