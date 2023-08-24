The cast has been determined and rehearsals are now underway for the fall production of Hamlet, put on by the Rohs Theatre Company.
The Shakespearean tragedy will have five curtain calls, over two weekends in November of this year.
On Nov. 3 and 4, as well as Nov. 10 and 11, there will be 7:30 p.m. shows. On Sunday, Nov. 12, there will be a 2 p.m. matinee performance.
The Tragedy of Hamlet, Prince of Denmark was written by Shakespeare sometime between 1599 and 1601.
Set in Denmark, the play is his longest.
It depicts Prince Hamlet and his attempts to seek revenge against Claudius, his uncle. Claudius murdered Hamlet’s father to take over the throne and marry Hamlet’s mother.
Becky Smith is directing this fall’s RTC production, with assistance from Emily Norris, who is serving as the fighting scenes director for the play. Norris previously had a role in RTC production of Our Town.
“Emily is a UK theater graduate and is now working on her Master’s Degree in stage combat at Louisiana Tech University,” Smith said. “She is an Advanced Actor Combatant with the Society of American Fight Directors, with certifications in unarmed combat, single sword, knife, broadsword, rapier and dagger, sword and shield, smallsword and quarterstaff.”
Smith said the cast enjoyed their rehearsals of the fight scenes.
“This past Sunday and Monday, we had wonderfully fun rehearsals working on the sword fighting sequence,” she said. “I think the audience will really like those scenes.”
The cast includes the following actors and the roles they will play.
Hamlet: Mike Bess; Claudius/ghost/ first player: Ethan Smith; Polonius/Player King/Priest: Angela Curtis; Ophelia: Madison Case; Gertrude: Jeannie Adkinson; Laertes/Rosencrantz/ Prologue: Casey Newcomb; Guildenstern/Lucianus/Gravedigger/Osric: Nativity Poe; Horatio: Devon Williams.
