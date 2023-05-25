The Cynthaina-Harrison County Recreations Department is looking to update Flat Run Veterans Park with a multi-phase project that will renovate and add to the little league baseball fields in the park.
To begin the renovation of the two current fields and start building two additional, the recreation board applied to receive the Land and Water Conservation Fund grant. According to the Kentucky Department for Local Government website, the grant gives federal funds to aid in protecting natural areas and designating land for recreation development.
At a public hearing to gauge support for the development on Thursday, May 18, Chairman of the board H.D. Batson said the idea of applying for this grant has been tossed around for a while, but this is the first time the board has put in an application.
“I’m trying to get this in because it hasn’t been done. Everybody’s talked about it for the last 15 years but nobody has ever applied,” Batson said.
The grant matches contributions made by the application party. The budget created by the recreation board shows a $250,000 contribution match to be made by the grant funds. According to the grant writer at the public hearing, last year the Department for Local Government allotted $3.8 million to the Land and Water Conservation Fund.
Batson said the Land and Water Conservation Funds will aid in the completion of project phase one, which will create four playable little league fields to be used for softball or baseball. He also said for other phases of the proposed project, the board will apply for separate grant allocations.
“This is for phase one, to get all little league fields complete and playable where we could play in them,” Baston said. “Phase two would be the concrete concession stands and building the extra bathroom facilities over there, and we would apply for a different grant.”
Phase one of the project will cost a total of $500,000 according to the budget shared by the recreation board. According to Batson, only $125,000 of the total budget will come from taxpayers.
While the grant funds may not be awarded until early next year, Batson said the project would begin as soon as the funding is approved.
Currently, the Cynthaina-Harrison County Recreation Department uses two fields in the park to house little league softball and baseball, programs which have grown exponentially over the past two calendar years according to Batson. Once phase one of the project is complete, Flat Run Veterans Park will have four playable little league fields.
“It’s hard scheduling practice and everything on two fields only,” Batson said. “Last year we had four little league (baseball) teams, this year we have eight. So we’ve doubled.”
In total, for little league softball and baseball, Batson estimated to have around 184 children participating.
If the grant application is not approved, Batson said the board will still work to make some kind of improvements to the facilities currently available.
“If we don’t get this grant, we can always talk to the county and maybe the city to see if there’s enough to finish two fields,” he said. “We would definitely pursue it, if we had to, to finish at least two fields.”
