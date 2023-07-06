Traffic CasesJune 29-Lt. Tuan Kreer worked a single-vehicle accident on KY 36, 10 miles west of Cynthiana. Dawn W. Clayton, Williamstown, was unable to avoid striking a deer in the roadway.
June 27-Lt. Tuan Kreer worked a two-vehicle rear-end accident on US 62, seven miles west of Cynthiana. John Webster, driving a Rumpke garbage truck was stopped along the roadway picking up garbage cans when he was rear-ended by a vehicle driven by Brittany Y. Christopher.
June 26-Dep. Ray Johnson worked a single-vehicle accident on Robinson-Renaker Road, 11 miles west of Cynthiana. During a rainstorm with high winds, Gary Hill failed to see a tree that was blown down across the roadway and hit the tree.
June 26-Dep. Ray Johnson worked a two-vehicle accident on Robinson Road, nine miles south of Cynthiana. Larry Herrington and April Davis were traveling in opposite directions and entered a curve together. Ms. Davis crossed into the opposite lane and Mr. Herrington could not avoid a collision. Both vehicles had to be towed from the scene.
June 22-Dep. Tony Fields worked a two-vehicle accident on US 62, five miles west of Cynthiana. Whitney A. Wiglesworth came to a stop on Russell Cave Road and was attempting to turn right onto US 62, toward Cynthiana. Augustus R. Bauer, Augusta, rear-ended the Wiglesworth vehicle before it could make the turn.
CASE REPORTSJune 27-Lt. Tuan Kreer took a report from Ely Hensley that he was assaulted by his stepfather, Roger Noble. He advised that he and his stepfather had an argument that turned into a physical confrontation. He also stated that Mr. Noble began choking him and that Rita Noble broke up the fight and Mr. Noble left the house in an unknown direction.
June 23-Lt. Tuan Kreer took a report from Jackie Dean MIller concerning a vehicle registered to her that was loaned to Jessica Boles. She said that Ms. Boles was allowed to use the vehicle for a time to transport Ms. Miller to pick up medications and groceries, but had not returned the vehicle in the last three weeks
June 22-Dep. Jordan Scott conducted a welfare check at the request of Mary Jelf for Judy O’Donnell at her home on Adams Lane..Upon arrival Dep. Scott discovered the deceased body of Ms. O’Donnell along with a deceased dog. Ms. O’Donnell had recently been discharged from the hospital with a chronic illness.
CITATIONSJune 29-Sheriff Shain Stephens served a complaint warrant from Harrison District Court to Carrie Ann Sherman for hindering the prosecution or apprehension of a subject (2nd degree.)
June 27-Dep. Tony Fields served a complaint warrant from Harrison District Court to Melissa M. Martin for theft by unlawful taking (more than $500 but less than $1,000.)
June 27-Lt. Joe Daniel served a complaint warrant from Harrison District Court to Joshua T. Watkins on charges of murder (domestic violence) and 1st degree strangulation.
June 25-Dep. Shannon Clem responded to Prince Lane for an inactive assault and burglary call. Tony R. Gaunce said that Jeffrey W. Watts and Mark T. Marsh were trying to take his son’s four-wheeler, chased him back into his house, then forced themselves into his home, where Mr. Watts assaulted him.
June 24-Dep. Tony Fields served an arrest warrant from Harrison Circuit Court to Brian A. Boyd for charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance (1st degree, methamphetamine) and probation violation.
June 24-Dep. Tony Fields served an arrest warrant from Harrison District Court to Brian A. Boyd for non-payment of court costs, fee or fines.
June 24-Dep. Tony Fields served an arrest warrant from Harrison Circuit Court to Brian A. Boyd for a probation violation, 3rd degree burglary, theft by unlawful taking ($500 or more, but under $10,000) and receiving stolen property (under $10,000.)
June 24-Dep. Tony Fields served an arrest warrant from Harrison Circuit Court to Brian A. Boyd for a probation violation, theft by unlawful taking ($500 or more but less than $10,000.) and receiving stolen property (under $10,000.)
June 24-Dep. Tony Fields served an arrest warrant from Harrison Circuit Court to Brian A. Boyd on charges of 1st degree bail jumping and a probation violation.
