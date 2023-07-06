Traffic CasesJune 29-Lt. Tuan Kreer worked a single-vehicle accident on KY 36, 10 miles west of Cynthiana. Dawn W. Clayton, Williamstown, was unable to avoid striking a deer in the roadway.

June 27-Lt. Tuan Kreer worked a two-vehicle rear-end accident on US 62, seven miles west of Cynthiana. John Webster, driving a Rumpke garbage truck was stopped along the roadway picking up garbage cans when he was rear-ended by a vehicle driven by Brittany Y. Christopher.

