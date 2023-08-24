Traffic Cases
Aug. 16 — Dep. Ray Johnson worked a single-vehicle accident on KY 36, 5.7 miles west of Cynthiana. Cristine Thompson was driving westbound when an unidentified vehicle, driving eastbound, passed her with bright lights on. She said she veered right to avoid a collision and struck a garbage can, doing damage to the passenger-side door and mirror.
Aug. 15 — Dep. Jordan Scott Worked a two-vehicle accident on US 27, one mile south of Cynthiana. Nathaniel E. Wright, Knoxville, was on the Connector Road, at the stop sign, at the intersection of US 27. He said he was looking at his GPS and trying to determine which way to turn to head toward Knoxville. He said he pulled out to turn left and did not see oncoming northbound traffic. Amy M. Wolfe, Falmouth, was driving northbound and could not avoid colliding with Mr. Wright’s vehicle.
Aug. 15 — Lt. Tuan Kreer worked a two-vehicle accident on Wornall Lane, three miles west of Cynthiana. Elijah Marsh and Margie Shepperd were traveling in opposite directions on the narrow roadway and their driver’s side mirrors struck.
Aug. 9 — Dep. Ray Johnson worked a two-vehicle accident on KY 356, inside the city imits of Cynthiana. Elijah Whitson was stopped at the intersection of the By-Pass and KY 356. He crossed the intersection and did not see an oncoming vehicle driven by Ryan L. Bobb, Falmouth. Mr. Bobb could not stop in time and the two vehicles collided.
CASE REPORTS
Aug. 17— Lt. Joe Daniel took a call from Lindsey Skeens concerning a purchase he made for J&J General Maintenance of a skid steer they bought from Farm Equipment Sales, in Homestead, Fla. He said a check was sent to them for $22,500 for the purchase. Arrangements were made for a trucking company to pick up the skid steer, but when the truck arrived, Farm Equipment Sales refused to cooperate with the truck driver and turned him away. The company took the check and refused to ship the skid steer.
Aug. 16-Dep. Jordan Scott was dispatched to Bedford Way, in reference to mail being stolen from the mailbox of Aaron J. Hoff. Mr. Hoff stated that a Visa credit card of his was being returned to Chase Bank and that it had been stolen. Later, Mr. Hoff discovered that the stolen card had been used twice at Walmart. It was discovered that items purchased were to be delivered to 1225 Wornall Lane, the residence of David May and Olivia McGrapth.
Aug. 14-Dep. Jordan Scott was dispatched to KY 1284 West for an assault. Billy Jack Smith allegedly hit Michael Gabbard with a hammer, after he claimed he caught Mr. Gabbard in bed with his wife. It was later determined that Mr. Gabbard is actually Michael F. Harrison. He has two active warrants out of Pendleton County. Dep. Scott will seek a complaint for giving false information to a police officer.
Aug. 14-Dep. Shannon Clem took a report from Joel Bivens in reference to harassing communications. He said that he had previously traded a Camaro to Michael Turner, in exchange for four Cub Cadet mowers, along with several parts for the Camaro. He said that Mr. Turner is now not satisfied with the trade and wants additional compensation. Mr. Bivens wants the alleged harassment from Mr. Turner to cease.
Aug. 17-Dep. Michael Thomas served an arrest warrant from Fayette District Court to Olivia S. McGrapth, Frankfort, for failure to appear on two counts of criminal possession of a forged instrument (1st degree) and theft of identity without consent.
Aug. 14-Dep. Jordan Scott cited and arrested Billy Jack Smith for assault (2nd degree.)
Aug. 11-Dep. Jordan Scott cited Adam C. Jackson, Georgetown, with driving with no registration plates.
