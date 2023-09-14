Traffic Cases
Sept. 7-Lt. Tuan Kreer worked a single-vehicle accident on US 27, inside the Cynthiana city limits. Jennifer Enlow said that she lost control in a curve, over-corrected, then ran off the right side of the roadway, across a rock ditch and into a field. She complained of pain in her head and was transported to the hospital.
CASE REPORTS
Sept. 7-Lt. Tuan Kreer took a report from Susan Moran in reference to her neighbor having loose pitbulls on her property, inside a barn and around her horses.Lt. Kreer ten met with Adam Criss and advised him that his dogs needed to be leashed.
Sept. 7-Lt. Tuan Kreer took a report from Steven Yoder who stated that a check had been stolen from his mailbox that was to pay a debt from his business account. He said the check was “washed” and made out to a Cameron McKenzie, in the amount of $7,508.67.
Sept. 2-Lt. Tuan Kreer responded to Pleasant Street to assist Cynthiana Police with a domestic disturbance involving a gun. Cynthia Robinson called dispatch to advise that her ex-husband, Vernon Lee Robinson, had verbally threatened her and was in his room with several guns. Lt. Kreer discovered that Mr. Robinson was a convicted felon.
Sept. 1-Lt. Tuan Kreer took a report from Benjaminn O’Neal concerning suspicious activity on his Harrison County farm. Mr. O’Neal lives in Georgetown and said a person who is a neighbor to his Harrison County farm told him that persons with flashlights and drones were on his farm during the night-time hours.
Sept. 7-Dep. Tony Fields charged, and arrested, Kyle Daniel Sherman with disorderly conduct (2nd degree), menacing, resisting arrest and hindering the prosecution or apprehension of another (2nd degree.)
Sept. 7-Dep. Ray Johnson served an arrest warrant from Harrison District Court to Carrie Ann Sherman for hindering the prosection ofr apprehension of another (2nd degree.)
Sept. 7-Dep. Tony Fields charged, and arrested, Matilda Jane White with hindering the prosecution or apprehension of another (2nd degree.)
Sept. 6-Dep. Ray Johnson served a criminal summons from Harrison District Court to Brandon Stephens for theft by deception (cold checks under $100.)
Sept. 5-Dep. Tony Fields charged, and arrested, Brody Morgan Winters with disorderly conduct (2nd degree), menacing and assault (4th degree, minor injury.)
Sept. 2-Lt. Tuan Kreer charged, and arrested, Vernon Lee Roinson with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
