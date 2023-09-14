Traffic Cases

Sept. 7-Lt. Tuan Kreer worked a single-vehicle accident on US 27, inside the Cynthiana city limits. Jennifer Enlow said that she lost control in a curve, over-corrected, then ran off the right side of the roadway, across a rock ditch and into a field. She complained of pain in her head and was transported to the hospital.

Tags

