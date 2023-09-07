CitationsAug. 29-Lt. Tuan Kreer served a criminal summons from Boone District Court to Joseph M. Fuson on charges of possession of a controlled substance (1st degree, drug unspecified.)
Aug. 27-Dep. Jeff Bol served an arrest warrant from Fayette District Court to Rachel Kenny for failure to appear on a charge of non-owner to maintain required insurance.
Aug.. 27-Dep. Jeff Bol served an arrest warrant from Harrison District Court to Rachel Kenny for non-payment of court costs, fees or fines on charges of operating on a suspended or revoked license, license to be in possession and rear license not illuminated.
Aug. 26-Dep. Ray Johnson served a criminal summons from Harrison District Court to Brittney Gilliam on a charge of harassment.
IncidentsAug. 28-Dep. Ray Johnson took a report from Jayda Lail who said that an unknown person removed a silver Apple Pro IPad from her parked, unoccupied and unlocked vehicle that was parked at the Dollar General Store, at US 27 North, while she was inside shopping.
Aug. 17-Lt. Tuan Kreer and other deputies arrested David May, Jr. on a variety of charges, after Mr. May was allegedly non-cooperative following his arrest on
Aug. 8-Dep. Michael Thomas, Lt. Joe Daniel and Lt. Tuan Kreer were on site at a trailer fire on Blackburn Road after firefighter Jason Perry radioed that Norman Risner was threatening him and other firefighters who were attempting to put out the fire. After he was arrested, Mr. Risner said that he set the fire with a lighter and a post-it note.
AccidentsAug. 29-Dep. Ray Johnson worked a two-vehicle head-on accident on Kings Lane, 7.5 miles west of Cynthiana. Dawn Johnson said she must have fallen asleep at the wheel and veered off the right side of the roadway, where she struck a parked and unoccupied vehicle at the home of Steven Poynter.
Aug. 24-Dep. Michael Thomas worked a two-vehicle side-swipe accident on Webster Avenue. Jerry W. NIchols, Jr. said that another truck and his truck passed and struck mirros. The owner of the other truck did not stop.
Aug. 2-Lt. Tuan Kreer worked a two-vehicle accident on KY 32, five miles east of Cynthiana. Dakota Mitchell was attempting to cross KY 32 at the intersection of KY 32 and Monson Road/Waits Lane. He failed to see oncoming traffic and was struck broadside by Chief william denton of the Carlisle Police Department, who could not stop in time to avoid the collision.
