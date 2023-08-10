HARRISON COUNTY SHERIFF’S REPORT
Traffic Cases
Aug. 6-Dep. Shannon Clem worked a single-vehicle accident on McDowell Road, two miles west of Cynthiana. Justin Colemire, Mt. Olivet, said a bee flew into his vehicle which distracted him, causing him to run off the right side of the roadway and strike a tree, head-on, then rolling onto its side in a creek.
Aug. 4-Dep. Ray Johnson worked a two-vehicle backing accident on Farmer Trail Circle, 11.5 miles west of Cynthiana. Caleb Martin was backing his vehicle attempting to park next to an unoccupied vehicle at a residence. He misjudged clearance and backed into the parked vehicle.
Aug. 4-Dep. Ray Johnson worked a two-vehicle side-swipe accident on KY 36, five miles west of Cynthiana. Justin W. Poe was traveling westbound and was slowing to make a left-hand turn into a driveway, with his turn signal on. Tristin Bradford was behind Mr. Poe and did not recognize that vehicle was turning. He attempted to veer right to avoid rear-ending the Poe vehicle, but clipped the side of the vehicle, before running off the roadway and into a ditch.
Aug. 2-Lt. Tuan Kreer worked a two-vehicle accident on KY 32, five miles east of Cynthiana. Dakota Mitchell was attempting to cross from Monson Road onto Waits Lane. As he was crossing, he failed to see a Nicholas County Police cruiser, driven by Chief William Denton, who was driving east bound on KY 32. Both Chief Denton and Mr. Mitchell were transported to HMH.
July 28-Sheriff Shain Stephens worked a two-vehicle backing accident on US 27, three miles north of Cynthiana. Jackie Howard was at US 27 N Auto Sales, test driving a pick-up truck. While he was backing up, he accidentally collided with a parked and unoccupied vehicle.
July 28-Dep. Shannon Clem worked a single-vehicle accident on Grays Run Pike, six miles west of Cynthiana. David L. Schwartz was unable to avoid hitting a tree that he did not see and that was down, across the roadway.
July 27-Dep. Tony Fields worked a two-vehicle accident on KY 36, one mile west of Cynthiana. Richard F. Zegarra III, Hebron, exited the bypass at the KY 36 interchange. He attempted to turn left toward Cynthiana, but did not see Thomas Hearn, who was traveling westbound on KY 36, and pulled in front of the Hearn vehicle, causing an accident.
CASE REPORTS
Aug. 4-Dep. Ray Johnson took a report from Courtney Reffett concerning alleged harassment at her father’s residence. She said she and her father, Charles Reffett, were involved in a verbal argument when Madison Soard, the daughter of Mr. Reffett’s girlfriend, attempted to push her out of the front door, causing Ms. Reffett to fall.
July 29-Dep. Jordan Scott arrested Misty N. Wallingford, Dover, and charged her with public intoxication. Wallingford was rescued from a truck that was in the middle of the South Licking River, just below the Lair Station Bridge. She said that the truck was parked next to the bridge and that the reverse gear on the truck did not work, causing her to inch toward the river. It was later determined that the truck she and another passenger were in, was stolen.
July 28-Lt. Tuan Kreer took a report from Amanda Smith concerning an animal complaint. She said that her dog was either missing or stolen.
July 26-Sheriff Shain Stephens took a report from Joe Adams concerning his version of a fight between himself and Paul Kiskaden. Mr. Adams said that he and his girlfriend, Amber Soard, went to her former residence to pick up her vehicle. While there, her former boyfriend, Mr. Kiskaden showed up and shoved him to the ground and began punching him and ripped his shirt.. Mr. Kiskaden’s version of the incident was that Mr. Adams shoved him first, which led to the fight.
CITATIONS
Aug. 4-Dep. Jordan Scptt served an arrest warrant from Nicholas District Court to Timothy Lesak for operation of a mobile home park without a permit.
Aug. 4-Dep. Jordan Scott served a criminal summons from Harrison District Court to Timothy Lesak for a violation of local code guidelines, as reported by Michael Aldridge, code enforcement officer.
Aug. 3-Dep. Jordan Scott served a criminal summons from Harrison District Court to Mary Beth Yeager for theft by unlawful taking (shoplifting, under $500.)
Aug. 3-Dep. Jordan Scott served an arrest warrant from Harrison District Court to Rachel Haley for a probation violation (for a misdemeanor offense.)
Aug. 3-Dep. Jordan Scott served a criminal summons from Harrison District Court to Bryce C. Henderson for intentional breach of compulsory attendance.
July 31-Lt. Tuan Kreer served an arrest warrant from Harrison District Court to James McFarland on charges of possession of a controlled substance (1st degree, 1st offense, methamphetamine.)
July 31-Dep. Jprdan Scott served a criminal summons from Harrison District Court to Paul Fugate for leaving the scene of an accident and failure to render aid or assistance.
July 28-Lt. Tuan Kreer served an arrest warrant from the Kentucky Parole Board to Jeffrey A. Pratt for a parole violation.
July 20-Lt. Tuan Kreer served a criminal summons from Harrison District Court to Brandy Stephens for theft by deception, cold checks under $500.
July 20-Lt. Tuan Kreer served a criminal summons from Harrison District Court to Brandon T. Stephens for theft by deception, cold checks under $500.
