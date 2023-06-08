Sheriff Report
HARRISON COUNTY SHERIFF’S REPORT
T
raffic Cases
May 30-Lt. Tuan Kreer worked a two-vehicle side-swipe accident on US 62, three miles east of Cynthiana. Herman Hunt, driving a pick-up truck and Eric Baker, driving a Fed Ex truck crossed a narrow bridge at the same time. Their driver’s side mirrors struck when they passed.
May 28-Dep. Ray Johnson worked a two-vehicle side-swipe accident on KY 1032, 11 miles NW of Cynthiana. A vehicle owned by Marilyn Casey was parked and unoccupied at the Berry Cemetery. Sarah Jones said she was driving slowly through the cemetery when her car pulled to the left, due to low air pressure in a tire. Her vehicle struck the left front of Ms. Casey’s unoccupied vehicle.
May 27-Lt. Joe Daniel worked a two-vehicle accident on KY 32, five miles east of Cynthiana. Terry J. Doyle was driving westbound toward Cynthiana in the Indian Creek Church area, when a vehicle driven by Stephanie S. Rich, Paris, attempted to cross over KY 32 onto Waits Lane. She didn’t see the oncoming Doyle vehicle and struck that vehicle in the rear passenger wheel area.
May 27-Lt. Joe Daniel worked a two-vehicle side-swipe accident on KY 36, 1.5 miles west of Cynthiana. Charles W. Forsythe and an unknown operator of another vehicle side-swiped mirrors in a curve. The driver of the other vehicle did not stop.
May 25-Dep. Jeff Bol worked a single-vehicle accident on US 62, eight miles east of Cynthiana. Donnie Curry was unable to avoid striking a deer in the roadway.
May 23-Dep. Ray Johnson worked a single-vehicle accident on County Infirmary Road. Kathryn Leopold veered sharply to the right to avoid a deer in the roadway and ran through a fence belonging to the Cynthiana-Harrison County Airport.
CASE REPORTS
May 31-Lt. Joe Daniel took a report from Terry Adams who stated he is missing $126.88 from his SSI account, and he did not spend that money.
May 28-Dep. Shannon Clem responded to a residence on KY 356 for an accidental self-inflicted gun-shot wound. Richard Perkins reportedly used a .410 shotgun to kill a groundhog, tripped and fell, and the shotgun discharged, striking him in the side. EMS and County Fire treated him at the scene and transported him to HMH. He was later air-cared to Cincinnati.
CITATIONS
May 31-Dep. Tony Fields served an arrest warrant from Bourbon District Court to Cynthia Harney for failure to appear on a charge of possession of a controlled substance not in a proper container.
May 31-Dep. Tony Fields served an arrest warrant from Harrison District Court to Cynthia Harney for failure to appear on charges of possession of marijuana, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and a probation violation for a misdemeanor offense.
May 30-Dep. Jordan Scott served a bench warrant from the Kentucky Parole Board to William Spencer Kearns for absconding parole supervision, failure to attend treatment for substance abuse and failure to report to Parole Officer as directed.
May 30-Dep. Jordan Scott served a criminal summons from Harrison District Court to Angela D. Jones for failure of owner to maintain required insurance.
May 27-Dep. Tony Fields served an arrest warrant for a parole violation from the Kentucky Parole Board to Kenneth Ray Jones for absconding parole supervision and failure to report to his parole officer, as directed.
May 27-Dep. Tony Fields served a bench warrant from Harrison District Court to Dillon B. Belcher, Richmond, for failure to appear on charges of no tail lamps, one headlight and driving on a DUI suspended license.
May 26-Dep. Tony Fields served a bench warrant from Bourbon District Court to Brittany S. Dennis for failure to appear on charges of flagrant non-support and non-support.
