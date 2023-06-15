Traffic Cases
• June 7-Lt. Joe Daniel worked a two-vehicle accident on KY 36, eight miles west of Cynthiana. Hayden Brown, Georgetown took a right hand curve too fast and slid into the opposing lane of traffic, striking an oncoming vehicle driven by Michael Behymer, Walton.
• June 2-Dep. Shannon Clem worked a single-vehicle accident on KY 1054, 15 miles NW of Cynthiana. Rodney A. Cheek, Wilmore, could not avoid striking a deer in the roadway.
CASE REPORTS
• June 3-Dep. Ray Johnson took a report from David Cullen, Willisburg, who stated that he and his wife were riding his motorcycle when the bike slid on gravel in a curve, doing damage to the motorcycle, and to his knee. His wife was unhurt.
• June 2-Lt. Tuan Kreer took a report from Julia Stock who stated that a check she had written to Littrell Brothers Tree Service had been intercepted in the mail and cashed by someone other than the tree service.
• June 2-Dep. Shannon Clem responded to the Walmart parking lot for an inactive assault. Jolynn Hicks, Mt. Sterling, stated that while she was at the Northside Trailer Park, Kenneth Knipper was intoxicated and pushed her. Mr. Knipper could not be contacted at the time of the report.
• May 30-Dep. Shannon Clem took a report from Kristen Loar who stated that her seven-week old puppy, a Siberian Husky mix, was missing when she returned home from work.
CITATIONS
• June 8-Dep. Ray Johnson served a criminal summons from Harrison District Court to Maudie Delbridge for theft by deception (cold checks under $500.)
• June 8-Dep. Ray Johnson served a criminal summons from Harrison District Court to Maudie Delbridge for theft by deception (cold checks under $500.)
• June 8-Dep. Ray Johnson served a criminal summons from Harrison District Court to Maudie Delbridge for theft by deception (cold checks under $500.)
• June 5-Sheriff Shain Stephens served a criminal summons from Harrison District Court to Shannon L. Mattingly for violation of an EPO/DVO.
• June 4-Dep. Jordan Scott served a criminal summons from Harrison District Court to Anthony J. Black on a charge of leaving the scene of an accident and failing to render aid or assistance.
• June 2-Det. Mark Burden cited, and arrested, Kyler Snapp for failure to use turn signal, failure to wear a seat belt, operating on a suspended license and failure to produce an insurance card.
• June 2-Dep. Jordan Scott served a criminal summons from Scott Circuit Court to Tabitha C. Smith for operating on a suspended or revoked license, giving an officer false identifying information, operating a vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance (1st degree, methamphetamine.)
• June 5-Sheriff Shain Stephens served a criminal summons from Harrison District Court to Shannon L. Mattingly for violation of an EPO/DVO.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.