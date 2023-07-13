Traffic Cases

July 3-Lt. Tuan kreer worked a single-vehicle accident on US 62, two miles west of Cynthiana. Alex Perez Estuardo Roblero was reportedly driving recklessly and went off the roadway and into a ditch. He was issued a field sobriety test, was taken to the hospital where blood was drawn to confirm his inebriation.

