Traffic Cases
July 3-Lt. Tuan kreer worked a single-vehicle accident on US 62, two miles west of Cynthiana. Alex Perez Estuardo Roblero was reportedly driving recklessly and went off the roadway and into a ditch. He was issued a field sobriety test, was taken to the hospital where blood was drawn to confirm his inebriation.
CASE REPORTS
July 3-Lt. Tuan Kreer took a report from Tara Henderson concerning alleged harassing communications she is receiving from William T. Kearns and Amanda Burns. She was advised to meet with the County Attorney’s office about her complaint.
July 1-Dep. Shannon Clem was dispatched to KY 1032 for a domestic related dispute. Nicole Sebastian said her ex-boyfriend, Zachary Simpson, had driven to her house from Bethel, Ohio to pick up clothes he left there. She told him that he only had a pull-over sweatshirt at her home. He allegedly let the air out of the tires of her vehicle and was asked by Dep. Clem to use a portable pump to fill those tires, which he did. He was trespassed from Ms. Sebastian’s property and told that he would be arrested if he returned.
July 6-Lt. Tuan Kreer served an arrest warrant from Harrison District Court to Wesley D. Tincher, Hillsboro, Ohio, for failure to appear.
July 6-Dep. Tony Fields served an arrest warrant from Harrison District Court to Jeffrey Watts on charges of 2nd degree assault and 2nd degree burglary.
July 5-Dep. Tony Fields served an arrest warrant from Grant District Court to Jessica N. Commodore for failure to appear on charges of disregarding a stop sign, improper or no windshield, no registration plates, no registration receipt and failure of owner to maintain required insurance.
July 5-Lt. Joe Daniel arrested Melissa Martin on a contempt of court order from Judge Heather Fryman, Harrison County Family Court Judge.
July 3-Dep. Jordan Scott served a criminal summons from Harrison District Court to Justin Rawlings for local violation codes.
July 3-Dep. Jordan Scott served a criminal summons from Harrison District Court to Lloyd Gadd for local code violations.
July 3-Dep. Jordan Scott served two criminal summons from Harrison District Court to Tara Beth Henderson on a charge of harassing communications.
July 2-Dep. Ray Johnson served an arrest warrant from Harrison District Court to Kyler Lee Snapp for 2nd degree assault (domestic violence.)
July 2-Dep. Jeff Bol served an indictment warrant from Bourbon Circuit Court to Roger Noble on a charge of theft by making required disposition of property (more than $1,000 and less than $10,000.)
June 27-Dep. Jordan Scott cited and arrested Melissa M. Martin for 4th degree dating violence with a minor injury.
