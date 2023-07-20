Traffic Cases
July 14-Dep. Ray Johnson worked a single-vehicle accident on KY 36, 2.5 miles west of Cynthiana. Michael Corns fell asleep at the wheel, ran off the roadway and went down a ditch-line for about a quarter of a mile, before rolling onto its left side. The Harrison County Fire Department had to assist Mr. Corns out of the vehicle.
July 13-Dep. Ray Johnson worked a single-vehicle accident on County Infirmary Road, one half mile south of Cynthiana. Donald R. Sumpter lost control in a curve, ran off the roadway into a grassy area and struck a guide wire to a utility pole, snapping it off. His vehicle turned onto its side.
July 11-Dep. Ray Johnson worked a two-vehicle side-swipe accident on Coppage Road, 8.5 miles west of Cynthiana. Amaya Smith, Lexington, and Larry Charles, Sadieville, were traveling in opposite directions and their mirrors struck when they passed each other.
July 11-Dep. Shannon Clem worked a single-vehcle accident on US 27, five miles south of Cynthiana. Brandon S. Hicks could not void striking a deer in the roadway.
July 4-Dep. Tony Fields worked a two-vehicle rear-end accident on KY 36, four miles west of Cynthiana. Mallory B. Marshall was behind Beverly A. Bradford. Ms. Bradford was traveling up a hill and slowed due to the sun being in her eyes. Ms. Marshall wasn’t able to stop in time and rear-ended Ms. Bradford’s vehicle.
CASE REPORTS
July 13-Lt. Tuan Kreer took a report from Ashley N. Case about a property damage complaint. She stated someone had stolen the wheels off her 2006 Nissan.
CITATIONS
July 11-Dep. Jordan Scott served a criminal summons from Fayette Circuit Court to Stephanie D. Joseph on charges of possession of a controlled substance (1st degree, fentany) and possession of drug paraphernalia.
July 11-Lt. Joe Daniel arrested and cited Anthony C. Huff with 2nd degree disorderly conduct.
July 11-Dep. Tony Fields served an arrest warrant from Harrison District Court to Brian R. Custard for failure to appear on charges of operating on a suspended or revoked license and contempt of court libel/slander resistance to order.
July 10-Lt. Tuan Kreer served a criminal summons from Harrison District Court to Clarence Gram for violation of local nuisance codes. Mr. Gram is alleged to have violated local ordinances by having property that contains an accumulation of trash and several inoperable vehicles. Notices were sent to the owner in February, March and April, but the owner had failed to abate the nuisance.
July 8-Dep. Jeff Bol served an arrest warrant from Nicholas Circuit Court to Logan Q. Petitt for failure to appear on two counts of sexual abuse of a victim under 12 years of age (1st degree) and distribution of obscene matter to minors (1st offense.)
July 8-Dep. Jeff Bol served an arrest warrant from NIcholas Circuit Court to Logan Q. Petitt for failure to appear on a charge of bail jumping (1st degree.)
July 8-Dep. Jordan Scott served a criminal summons from Harrison District Court to Andrew T. Leady on a charge of theft by unlawful taking (shoplifting) from Walmart.
July 8-Dep. Jordan Scott served a criminal summons from Harrison District Court to Phillip Doolin for a violation of local codes. Mr. Doolin is alleged to have violated local nuisance ordinances by not cleaning up property of his that has two old campers, several tents, old appliances in the yard and trash surrounding both campers. Notices were sent to the owner, but the owner has failed to abate the nuisance.
July 7-Lt. Tuan Kreer served a criminal summons from Robertson District Court to Mike Brogli for violation of a nuisance ordinance. Stephanie Bogucki states that during the time period from June 8, 2015 thru Sept. 21-2015, Mr. Brogli allowed a tenant of his property to knowingly violate the Robertson County nuisance ordinance by allowing the tenant to have unusable materials within 300 feet of a roadway and made no effort to eradicate the issue or the tenant.
